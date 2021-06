WASHINGTON — Senator Roger Marshall is working to recognize June as National Dairy Month. Senator Roger Marshall (R-Kan.) says he and Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand (D-N.Y.) were joined by 14 other colleagues to introduce a bipartisan resolution to support the designation of June 2021 as National Dairy Month. He said the resolution is meant to recognize the important role dairy plays in a healthy diet and the exceptional work of dairy producers.