Birmingham news anchor Christopher Sign, a former Alabama football player, dies

Christopher Sign, an anchor for ABC 33/40 and a former Alabama football player, has died, the station announced Saturday. "Our deepest sympathy is shared with Christopher's loving family and close friends," ABC 33/40 VP and general manager Eric Land said in a statement. "We have lost a revered colleague whose indelible imprint will serve forever as a hallmark of decency, honesty and journalist integrity. We can only hope to carry on his legacy. May his memory be for blessing."