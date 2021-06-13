System Sundays 13th June 2021: A Tale of Two Hitters

Good morning, everyone. As the Cardinals themselves continue to scuffle (‘scuffle’ is probably too gentle a word, actually; ‘shuffle’ might better, as in shuffling forward slowly, like a prisoner in leg irons being led to the firing squad), we can always try and take our solace in the percolating talent which bubbles away just below the surface. Rather than a whirlwind tour around the system, hitting half a dozen bright spots, today I’m going to focus in on just two players, both of which could have something to say about both the near- and long-term future of the franchise. I had planned initially for this post to cover only the first of our subjects today, but considering how the past few days have gone for the other, I simply could not pretend it wasn’t happening.