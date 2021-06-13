Sounders quarter-season sustainability ratings (plus tactics talk)

The Sounders are nearly a quarter of the way through their season and by pretty much all metrics are totally killing it. They are first in the league in points, points per game, and goal differential, the last of which they have nearly double the tally (11 to 6) of the team with the next best mark, New York City FC. They also lead the league in goals allowed (3), none of which have been conceded through the run of play. Oh, and they’re undefeated.