Colorado Rockies game no. 66 thread: Antonio Senzatela vs Tony Santillan

By Evan Lang
Purple Row
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleStop me if you’ve heard this one before: the Colorado Rockies—having been thoroughly flummoxed by their opponent—look to avoid yet another sweep on the road. The Cincinnati Reds have dominated the Rockies in the first two games of the series with 10 or more runs in each game. After Saturday’s 10-3 loss, the Rockies desperately need a strong outing from their starting pitcher. Kyle Freeland and Germán Márquez both struggled mightily against the Redlegs. It also couldn’t hurt to see some kind of development on solving the team’s abysmal offensive road woes, as the Rockies still look fundamentally broken at the plate when not at Coors Field.

