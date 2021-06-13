Colorado Rockies game no. 66 thread: Antonio Senzatela vs Tony Santillan

This Sunday will be a big day for Tony Santillan as he will be making MLB debut for the Cincinnati Reds. This has been a long awaited milestone for the young man and Reds fans who have been watching him chuck the rock for the past six seasons. He’s had big years but control inconsistencies, and a global pandemic, have put a slow down on his progression a bit, but there is no other pitcher in the Reds system that has big game stuff like Santillan (outside of Greene and Lodolo). Santillan was originally drafted by the Reds in the 2nd Round of the 2015 draft as a high schooler out of Texas. What I remember about his is the picture we often used for him on Farmers Only had a weird mustache and he looked skinny. Now he’s filled out and he’s a big strong man with a goatee.