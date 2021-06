England are one of four teams at Euro 2020 that “stand above the rest”, according to Wayne Rooney, but the former Manchester United striker has named France as his favourites to win the tournament this summer. Gareth Southgate’s side get their campaign underway against Croatia at Wembley on Sunday and will play all three of the group fixtures in front of home fans at the national stadium, which will also host the tournament’s semi-finals and final. Former England captain Rooney admitted he was “a little gutted” at having missed out on playing in a international tournament on home soil during...