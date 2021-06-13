13 June, Austin, TX: Demand freedom for Georges Abdallah – Art party and solidarity video

Join PSC (the Palestine Solidarity Committee of Austin, TX) and Red Aid as we gather to create a solidarity video for the international week of action (called by Pour la Libération de Georges Abdallah) to demand that France release Georges Abdallah, the Lebanese freedom fighter for Palestine and Europe’s oldest political prisoner. George has been eligible for release since 1999 and between 2004 and 2020, nine of his parole requests have been refused. Throughout his 37 years of imprisonment, Georges has maintained his political identity and continues to advocate for the liberation of Palestine. He does not regret engaging in the struggle and pursuing justice for the oppressed.