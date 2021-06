Scarcely a day goes by without Boris Johnson staging some sort of photo opportunity. If he’s not in a hard hat, he’s holding a sausage, twiddling a knob or doing his best to break a tram (and more likely than not, a promise). It’s easier than actually running the country and, one assumes, is supposed to show that the prime minister is one of us, as comfortable in hi vis as a Hermes tie. Or, it turns out, a private jet. Yes, here comes the man of the people.