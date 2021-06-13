Cancel
Davis earns degree, named to president's list at Iowa

Daily Times
 10 days ago

Vance Davis, of Maryville, recently graduated from the University of Iowa, in Iowa City, Iowa. He was awarded a bachelor of science in engineering. Davis was also named to the spring 2021 president's list. In order to be included on the list, a student must have a minimum 4.0 grade point average in all academic subjects for the fall 2020 semester and a minimum of nine graded hours with a 4.0 grade point average in all academic subjects for the spring 2021 semester.

