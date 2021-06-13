Davis earns degree, named to president's list at Iowa

Vance Davis, of Maryville, recently graduated from the University of Iowa, in Iowa City, Iowa. He was awarded a bachelor of science in engineering. Davis was also named to the spring 2021 president's list. In order to be included on the list, a student must have a minimum 4.0 grade point average in all academic subjects for the fall 2020 semester and a minimum of nine graded hours with a 4.0 grade point average in all academic subjects for the spring 2021 semester.