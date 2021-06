Several Democratic Unionist Party members have quit the party over what is claimed to be a “purge” against those who opposed Edwin Poots during the recent leadership campaign.DUP councillors Glyn Hanna and Kathryn Owen, and former Westminster candidate Diane Forsythe, are among members to have left the Northern Ireland party during a bitter row over the ousting of Arlene Foster.The departures follow a vote to remove Mr Hanna as the chair of the DUP South Down Association at its AGM over the weekend.The councillor said there had been “open and unashamed bullying” by some in the party against people who had voiced...