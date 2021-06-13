Cancel
WWE

Mark Henry On Potential Of Braun Strowman Joining AEW: "There Already Is Interest On Both Sides"

By Gisberto Guzzo
Fightful
 7 days ago
Braun Strowman is high on Mark Henry's priority list at AEW. After making his debut at AEW Double or Nothing, AEW announced that Mark Henry has signed a multi-year deal with the promotion. Henry will not only be one of the commentators on AEW Rampage, but he will work in talent development as well.

