Global leaders must take “urgent” action to halve emissions of greenhouse gases and reverse the loss of nature by 2030. That is according to a group of 126 Nobel laureates – including physics laureates Georg Bednorz, Steven Chu, Konstantin Novoselov and James Peebles – and others who have released a statement claiming that “time is running out to prevent irreversible changes” to the climate. The document was presented to António Guterres, United Nations General Secretary, and British Prime Minister Boris Johnson just days before a meeting of leaders belonging to some of the world’s richest countries, known as the G7, which is taking place this weekend in Cornwall, UK.