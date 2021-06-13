Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Combat Sports

Teofimo Lopez And Top Rank Reach Agreement On Restructured Contract

By Evan Wheeler
Posted by 
Fightful
Fightful
 7 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Unified lightweight champion Teofimo Lopez has agreed to a restructured contract with Top Rank Promotions ahead of his fight with George Kambosos Jr. next Saturday night. The Athletic's Mike Coppinger was the first to report the news of the renewed partnership between Lopez and promoter Bob Arum's company. The parties nearly had a falling out after Triller won the purse bid to promote Lopez's matchup with Kambosos Jr. with a whopping $6 million offer, where Top Rank only bid a reported $2.31 million for the bout.

www.fightful.com
Fightful

Fightful

3K+
Followers
13K+
Post
687K+
Views
ABOUT

Wrestling, MMA and boxing news.

 https://www.fightful.com/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bob Arum
Person
Devin Haney
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Espn#Boxing#Combat#Top Rank Promotions#Athletic#Espn#Wbc#Teofimolopez#Georgekambosos#Mma
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Mixed Martial Arts
News Break
Gold
News Break
Combat Sports
News Break
Sports
Related
Miami, FLfightnews.com

Exclusive Interview: Teofimo Lopez

Fightnews.com® caught up with the lightweight champion of the world Teofimo Lopez as he prepares to face his mandatory challenger George Kambosos Jr. on Saturday June 19th at the LoanDepot Park in Miami, Florida and shown live on Triller pay-per-view. Teofimo shared his view of his era of Haney, Tank, Ryan and himself being compared to the 4 Kings of Sugar Ray, Duran, Hagler and Hearns, the legacy he hopes to leave in boxing like one of his idols Mike Tyson and the challenge that Kambosos poses to him in the ring and much more!
Combat Sportsaudacy.com

Teofimo Lopez and George Kambosos Go At It Before Title Fight in Miami

Undisputed lightweight champion Teofimo Lopez Jr. and number 1 contender George Kambosos Jr. join Tobin and Leroy and get into it before their title fight at loanDepot Park on June 19. Lopez tells Kambosos that he's not on his level "You're not a world champion. You're shooting for one. Enjoy the exposure you're getting because no one knew you before." Kambosos believes his reign is coming " everything you've been doing, I've been doing the same thing and now it's my time." Both are looking forward to fighting in front of the Miami crowd "I'm with Miami. I've been in your backyard for the last 5 fights. Come support me," says Kambosos. The champion can't wait to "Get my Cuban cigar and cafe con leche and enjoy the show," says Lopez. Get your tickets at https://thefightclub.com/
Combat SportsBoxingNews24.com

Teofimo Lopez: Lomachenko will get knocked out if we fight again

By Sean Jones: Teofimo Lopez says Vasily Lomachenko is a “sore loser,” and he’s having difficulty dealing with the first true loss of his career last October against him. Teofimo Jr says Lomachenko (14-2, 10 KOs) couldn’t step up to the plate when he pushed the fight against him last...
Combat SportsRiverside Press Enterprise

Teofimo Lopez pursues boxing takeover with Triller

Teofimo Lopez refers to himself as the “Takeover” because he envisioned himself as a boxing superstar long before he took over the lightweight division as the undisputed champion. Eight months ago, Lopez expected to defeat Vasiliy Lomachenko, who at the time was regarded as the best pound-for-pound boxer, but Lopez...
Public HealthBloody Elbow

Teofimo Lopez tests positive for COVID-19, entire Triller PPV card pushed back to August

Saturday’s busy boxing schedule just got a little less busy. Triller CEO Ryan Kavanagh told The Athletic’s Mike Coppinger that lightweight champion Teofimo Lopez (16-0, 12 KOs) tested positive for COVID-19, postponing his title defense versus George Kamboso Jr (19-0, 10 KOs) from June 19th to August 14th. It’s worth noting that Lopez has asthma and according to Kavanagh was symptomatic, so even though the new date has been booked that means nothing if things take a considerable turn for the worse for Lopez.
Combat SportsBoxingNews24.com

Kambosos on Teofimo Lopez: ‘He’s overhyped’ and a quitter

By Sean Jones: George Kambosos Jr says he’s going to expose the “fake” Teofimo Lopez this Saturday and knock him out within three rounds in their headliner on June 19th on Triller pay-per-view. To listen to the 27-year-old Aussie Kambosos Jr brag about himself, one would think he’s the champion...
Combat Sportsnewsbrig.com

Teofimo Lopez vs. George Kambosos fight date, time, PPV price, odds & location for 2021 boxing match

Teofimo Lopez will put his IBF, WBA and WBO lightweight titles on the line against George Kambosos on August 14 in the main event of the Triller Fight Club pay per view. The unified champion will aim to continue his self-proclaimed takeover on boxing in his quest to eventually become an undisputed champion. Unfortunately, a positive COVID test put those takeover plans on hold as the fight was originally slated for June 19 at the LoanDepot Park in Miami, Florida.
Combat Sportsdazn.com

Eddie Hearn: Ready to discuss Teofimo Lopez vs. Devin Haney

An undisputed lightweight champion could finally be settled. Eddie Hearn hopes to set up an undisputed lightweight championship between Devin Haney and Teofimo Lopez. Lopez has renegotiated a deal with Top Rank after a disagreement saw the unified 23-year-old American fight under the Triller banner against George Kambosos to defend his titles with his IBF mandatory.
Combat Sportsworldboxingnews.net

Teofimo Lopez contracts Covid-19, Triller show delayed with no venue set

Teofimo Lopez will have to wait another two months for the first defense of his clutch of 135-pound title belts after a setback with just days remaining. The undisputed lightweight world champion has tested positive for symptomatic COVID-19. His highly anticipated defense against mandatory challenger George Kambosos has been rescheduled...
Combat Sportschatsports.com

Boxing Star Teofimo Lopez

Boxing superstar Teofimo Lopez -- one of the best fighters in the world -- has tested positive for COVID, forcing promoters to postpone this weekend's championship fight. The undefeated 23-year-old -- the unified lightweight world champ -- was supposed to take on George Kambosos in Miami on June 19. But,...
MLBworldboxingnews.net

EXCLUSIVE: Evander Holyfield in Triller offer to replace Teofimo Lopez

Former four-time heavyweight champion Evander Holyfield and fellow Mike Tyson-conqueror Kevin McBride, who are already under contract to meet in an exhibition bout on a Triller Fight Club pay-per-view card later this summer, have notified Triller that they are willing to fill in on short notice and take the place of the postponed Teofimo Lopez-George Kambosos main event on Saturday night, Holyfield adviser Kris Lawrence told World Boxing News.
Combat SportsBad Left Hook

George Kambosos Jr claims to have game plan to make Teofimo Lopez look silly

It’s just about time to put up or shut up for Geroge Kambosos Jr, who takes on unified lightweight titleholder Teofimo Lopez in this weekend’s Triller main event. Kamobos hasn’t shown any lack of confidence as he goes into the biggest fight of his professional career, and tells ESPN that he and his team have spotted the holes in Lopez’s game and have developed a game plan to take full advantage.