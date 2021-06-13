Teofimo Lopez And Top Rank Reach Agreement On Restructured Contract

Undisputed lightweight champion Teofimo Lopez Jr. and number 1 contender George Kambosos Jr. join Tobin and Leroy and get into it before their title fight at loanDepot Park on June 19. Lopez tells Kambosos that he's not on his level "You're not a world champion. You're shooting for one. Enjoy the exposure you're getting because no one knew you before." Kambosos believes his reign is coming " everything you've been doing, I've been doing the same thing and now it's my time." Both are looking forward to fighting in front of the Miami crowd "I'm with Miami. I've been in your backyard for the last 5 fights. Come support me," says Kambosos. The champion can't wait to "Get my Cuban cigar and cafe con leche and enjoy the show," says Lopez. Get your tickets at https://thefightclub.com/