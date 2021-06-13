Teofimo Lopez And Top Rank Reach Agreement On Restructured Contract
Unified lightweight champion Teofimo Lopez has agreed to a restructured contract with Top Rank Promotions ahead of his fight with George Kambosos Jr. next Saturday night. The Athletic's Mike Coppinger was the first to report the news of the renewed partnership between Lopez and promoter Bob Arum's company. The parties nearly had a falling out after Triller won the purse bid to promote Lopez's matchup with Kambosos Jr. with a whopping $6 million offer, where Top Rank only bid a reported $2.31 million for the bout.www.fightful.com