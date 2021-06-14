Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Congress & Courts

Pelosi pushes for Barr and Sessions to testify on data seizures

By Olivia Reingold
Posted by 
POLITICO
POLITICO
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1vSb2w_0aT4o6oq00
The speaker said the decision to secretly subpoena the information went beyond the scandal-laden track record of the Nixon administration. | Manuel Balce Ceneta/AP Photo

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi called on Sunday for former Attorneys General William Barr and Jeff Sessions to testify before Congress regarding reports that the Trump Justice Department seized data records of prominent Democrats on the House Intelligence Committee.

She brushed off Barr's claim that he didn’t know about the record seizures targeting at least a dozen people, including California Democratic Reps. Adam Schiff and Eric Swalwell, who were involved an investigation of then-President Donald Trump.

“To say that they didn't know anything about it is beyond belief,” Pelosi said on CNN’s “State of the Union” about Barr and Sessions. “We will have to have them come under oath to testify about that.”

Pelosi said the Trump administration’s decision to secretly subpoena the metadata of prominent critics went beyond the scandal-laden track record of the Nixon presidency.

“Richard Nixon had an enemies list,” Pelosi told CNN host Dana Bash. “This is about undermining the rule of law.”



A growing number of Democrats are joining the call for an investigation, including Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer of New York and Judiciary Committee Chair Dick Durbin of Illinois.

Pelosi demurred when asked if she would push to subpoena Barr and Sessions if they refused to appear before Congress.

View All 8 Commentsarrow_down
POLITICO

POLITICO

Washington, DC
84K+
Followers
5K+
Post
56M+
Views
ABOUT

POLITICO is the dominant source for politics and policy news around the world. Nobody knows politics like POLITICO.

 https://www.politico.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
State
Illinois State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Nancy Pelosi
Person
Dick Durbin
Person
Dana Bash
Person
Adam Schiff
Person
William Barr
Person
Chuck Schumer
Person
Richard Nixon
Person
Eric Swalwell
Person
Jeff Sessions
Person
Donald Trump
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Barr And Sessions#Ap Photo#Democrats#Cnn#Judiciary Committee
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Senate
News Break
Congress
News Break
Congress & Courts
News Break
POTUS
News Break
Politics
News Break
U.S. Politics
Related
POTUSThe Guardian

The rogue department: how the Trump DoJ trashed legal and political norms

Donald Trump never did much to hide his dangerous belief that the US justice department and the attorneys general who helmed it should serve as his own personal lawyers and follow his political orders, regardless of norms and the law. Former senior DoJ officials say the former president aggressively prodded...
POTUSWashington Post

How Democrats are hoping to unmask the latest Trump-DOJ scandal

It had long been expected that the Biden administration might be reluctant to launch a full fumigation of the epic corruption of the Trump years. The refrain that would justify this foot-dragging, many feared, would be the wretched notion that we must look forward, not back. Yet what we’ve seen...
Presidential ElectionPosted by
WashingtonExaminer

How Amy Coney Barrett's vote on Obamacare case proved the Democrats wrong

When former President Donald Trump nominated Justice Amy Coney Barrett to the Supreme Court last fall, many Democrats warned she would sink Obamacare. Barrett blew that prediction out of the water on Thursday when she voted with the court’s 7-2 majority to uphold the Affordable Care Act. For people who had been watching one of the year’s biggest Supreme Court cases closely, her decision came as no surprise.
POTUSAOL Corp

Analysis: Trump was wrong about the law, Obamacare politics and his judges

WASHINGTON — Former President Donald Trump promised to repeal Obamacare, the health insurance program that helped fuel the backlash tea party movement and ultimately his own candidacy. If Trump couldn't get Congress to do away with the law — and he couldn't, even with Republicans in control of both chambers...
POTUSPosted by
CNN

Pence faces hecklers shouting 'traitor' at religious conservative conference

(CNN) — Former vice president Mike Pence on Friday was heckled at a conference for religious conservatives, ahead of a speech that took aim at his successor. Shouts of "traitor" and "freedom" were heard coming from a small group within the audience as Pence took the stage. Wearing red "Make America Great Again" ball caps, they were immediately escorted out of the conference hall by law enforcement.
Presidential ElectionPosted by
CBS News

Biden discusses infrastructure talks, Mitch McConnell and Putin with reporters

President Biden addressed reporters on the tarmac in Switzerland before boarding Air Force One to head back to Washington, concluding his first foreign trip as president. Mr. Biden apologized for being a "wiseguy" to a reporter during his press conference following his meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin. He also spoke about the latest developments in negotiations on an infrastructure bill and Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell's recent comment that Republicans wouldn't let Mr. Biden fill a Supreme Court vacancy in 2024 if the GOP has retaken the chamber.
Presidential ElectionWashington Post

Democrats turn up the heat on DOJ for burying a key Trump document

President Biden’s Justice Department is in an undeniably difficult position. Given the epic corruption of the department by his predecessor, Donald Trump, maximal transparency and accountability are now imperative. But this will inevitably clash with the department’s understandable desire to cling to certain institutional prerogatives. Senate Democrats have a key...
POTUSPosted by
The Atlantic

How to Hold Trump Accountable

A torrent of new revelations is filling in the picture of how Donald Trump used, and abused, his authority as president. But the disclosures may serve only to underscore how little remains known about all the ways in which Trump barreled through traditional limits on the exercise of presidential power—and highlight the urgency of developing a more comprehensive accounting before the 2024 election, when he may seek to regain those powers.
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

What's happened to Merrick Garland?

Former Attorney General William Barr ’s problem was that he was an advocate but did not know who his client was. After years on the bench, Attorney General Merrick Garland knows who his client is, but more and more, it appears he is more judge than advocate. In appointing Garland,...