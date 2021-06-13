Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Former Packers Executive Makes Clear Aaron Rodgers Prediction

By Matt Hladik
Posted by 
The Spun
The Spun
 7 days ago
Cover picture for the article

There has been no progress involving the Green Bay Packers and quarterback Aaron Rodgers. Rodgers remains away from the team after skipping mandatory minicamp last week. It has been widely-reported how unhappy Rodgers is with Packers brass, and team CEO Mark Murphy likely didn’t help matters with his comments this weekend. With training camp a little more than a month away, a resolution doesn’t appear to be in sight.

thespun.com
View All 6 Commentsarrow_down
The Spun

The Spun

Hoboken, NJ
150K+
Followers
30K+
Post
76M+
Views
ABOUT

The Spun is an independent sports publication that brings you the most interesting athletics stories of the day. The site reaches over 8 million unique readers per month and focuses on the social media aspect of the industry.

 https://thespun.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ian Rapoport
Person
Aaron Rodgers
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Packers#American Football#Packers Executive#The Green Bay Packers#Rodgers Packers
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
NFL
News Break
Twitter
NFL Teams
Green Bay Packers
News Break
Football
News Break
Sports
Related
NFLsanjosesun.com

Aaron Rodgers a no-show at Packers minicamp

Those holding out hope for a resolution to the Aaron Rodgers standoff with the Green Bay Packers are out of luck. Rodgers is not present at the team's mandatory minicamp, which began Tuesday morning with team meetings. The 38-year-old quarterback is entangled in a tense holdout he said is tied...
NFLPosted by
The Big Lead

Peter King's Proposed Aaron Rodgers-Packers Solution Makes Sense For Both Sides

It's been all quiet on the Wisconsin front over the last few weeks as there have been no new developments concerning the dispute between Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers. The timeline feels destined to accelerate soon, though, as mandatory offseason activities begin in Green Bay this week and there is no indication Rodgers plans on attending any of them.
NFLPosted by
Sports Illustrated

MAQB: What's Next for Aaron Rodgers and the Packers?

Julio Jones Watch has ended, and Aaron Rodgers Watch is just cranking up …. • In this week's MMQB column, we broke down how the Packers can excuse Rodgers’s absence from minicamp this week, and not fine him the allowable $93,085. They’ll have no such feasible option once they get to training camp, if they want to protect themselves on his bonus money—and the $50,000 per day they’d be required to assess in fines at that point cannot, by rule, be forgiven. So a line could be drawn in the sand in the coming days, assuming Rodgers doesn’t unexpectedly pop into town. And if the Packers stick to how they’ve handled this the last few months, I can’t imagine they’d go through with drawing that line in the sand. From the communication on the Jordan Love situation in April 2020 to Rodgers’s feelings on how the team has been constructed, this has clearly gotten personal for the quarterback. Once that became clear, the Packers have done just about everything possible to mend fences. They’ve flown to California. They’ve offered a new contract. They’ve spoken publicly about wanting him back even as he thumbed his nose at them, and walked away from a $500,000 workout bonus by skipping OTAs. Rodgers’s resolve to walk away from that amount is hard evidence that another $93k won’t faze him. So really, fining Rodgers would simply be about making him pay for his absence. Moreover, it would run counter to all the work the Packers have done to try and get Rodgers back on board—in effect making an example of him because they can. Which is to say I don’t think Rodgers is there this week, and I’d be surprised to see the Packers fine him for that.
NFLlatestnewspost.com

Former Packers receiver James Jones says Aaron Rodgers is ‘willing’ to return, believes QB will report to camp

Aaron Rodgers is skipping the Packers‘ mandatory minicamp, and all indications are that, at least for now, he’s dead set on moving on from Green Bay. But one former teammate isn’t so sure that the reigning MVP has played his game in green and gold. Joining Colin Cowherd on “The Herd” this week, longtime wide receiver James Jones said he’s spoken with Rodgers, is sure the quarterback is “willing” to return to the Packers and ultimately believes the perennial Pro Bowler will show up for training camp this summer.
NFLallfans.co

The awkward dance continues between the Packers, Aaron Rodgers

It’s still unclear what Aaron Rodgers wants. It’s becoming increasingly unclear what Packers CEO Mark Murphy is trying to accomplish. Whatever is going on, this timeless quote from Jim Halpert keeps coming to mind: “Michael and Jan seem to be playing their own separate game, and it’s called ‘Let’s See How Uncomfortable We Can Make Our Guests,’ and, they’re both winning.”
NFLYardbarker

Aaron Rodgers officially begins holdout with Packers

Aaron Rodgers has been at odds with the Green Bay Packers for several months, and the reigning MVP is now officially holding out. As expected, Rodgers was not present for the start of mandatory minicamp on Tuesday. The Packers held a meeting at 8:30 a.m. to kick off camp, and Rodgers did not show up. Tom Pelissero of NFL Network notes that the “real pressure point” has always been the start of training camp in July.
NFLPosted by
247Sports

Jordan Love breaks silence on Aaron Rodgers, Packers

It has been a dramatic offseason between Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers, and second-year quarterback Jordan Love has been caught in the middle. On Wednesday, he spoke to reporters about how the offseason has been for him. The Packers drafted Love in the first round of the 2020...
NFLPopculture

Aaron Rodgers' Packers Drama: Everything We Know

Aaron Rodgers is not happy with the Green Bay Packers. This doesn't mean he doesn't like his teammates, fans and the organization in general, but he is frustrated with the direction the team is heading. And it's interesting considering the Packers have won 26 games the last two seasons and have played in the last two NFC Championship games.
NFLprofootballrumors.com

No Packers-Aaron Rodgers Resolution Expected Until Training Camp

The Packers have completed their offseason program but have yet to bring Aaron Rodgers back into the fold. Followers of this year’s top NFL storyline can expect to wait a while longer for an end to this impasse. Rodgers officially became a minicamp holdout last week, incurring more than $93K...
NFLallfans.co

Ex-teammate believes Aaron Rodgers will return to Packers

S minicamps across the NFL conclude and the 2021 offseason moves into its dull stage before training camp begins in late July, the top storyline surrounding the league remains the standoff between Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers. Rodgers, the reigning NFL MVP, missed all of Green Bay’s offseason...
NFLUSA Today

Packers' president refers to Aaron Rodgers as a 'complicated fella'

The divide between Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers seems to grow by the day. A week after Mark Murphy suggested the quarterback’s situation with the Packers has split the fan base, the team president weighed in with a comment that has to be considered a dig. “I’m often...
NFLallfans.co

Green Bay Packers could reportedly make huge Davante Adams contract offer

The Green Bay Packers still don’t know whether or not Aaron Rodgers will return for the 2021 NFL season. With the reigning NFL MVP’s future uncertain, it may not be long before the franchise shifts its focus to Davante Adams. All of the spotlight in Green Bay this offseason centers...
NFLchatsports.com

Packers Have More Than Just Aaron Rodgers

The standoff between Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers continues and the Denver Broncos wait with a butterfly net hoping to catch another veteran quarterback who can lead them to a Super Bowl much like with Peyton Manning in 2015. Bears fans daily drool over the thought of facing...
NFLbleachernation.com

Packers President Mark Murphy Finds a New Way to Make It Awkward with Aaron Rodgers

Even in their attempts to show Aaron Rodgers how much they want him back, the Packers continue to find ways to make things continually weird and awkward while doing so. For instance, President/CEO Mark Murphy recently said the Rodgers situation was dividing the Packers’ fanbase. And while that feels like one of those situations serve as a reminder time is a flat circle, what makes this even more squirmy is that Murphy did so while responding a question that doesn’t even ask about Rodgers in the first place. Heck, it’s technically not even a question. But that’s just one piece of the puzzle.
NFLPosted by
Yardbarker

Packers' Jordan Love 'definitely' ready to start if Aaron Rodgers remains away

Green Bay Packers general manager Brian Gutekunst raised eyes following the 2021 NFL Draft when he reportedly stated that backup quarterback and 2020 rookie Jordan Love had "a long way to go" before he'd be ready to replace future Hall of Famer Aaron Rodgers. The statement became all the more concerning when the reigning NFL Most Valuable Player failed to appear for the start of mandatory minicamp amid reports he wishes to be traded.
NFLRealGM

Packers 'Have One Plan' Regardless Of Quarterback

The Green Bay Packers will approach the 2021 season with one plan regardless of who starts at quarterback. If Aaron Rodgers' time with the Packers is truly done, they'll have to turn to Jordan Love. "We'll have one plan," Matt LaFleur said. "We've kind of pretty much laid that out....