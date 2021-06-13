Former Packers Executive Makes Clear Aaron Rodgers Prediction

Julio Jones Watch has ended, and Aaron Rodgers Watch is just cranking up …. • In this week's MMQB column, we broke down how the Packers can excuse Rodgers’s absence from minicamp this week, and not fine him the allowable $93,085. They’ll have no such feasible option once they get to training camp, if they want to protect themselves on his bonus money—and the $50,000 per day they’d be required to assess in fines at that point cannot, by rule, be forgiven. So a line could be drawn in the sand in the coming days, assuming Rodgers doesn’t unexpectedly pop into town. And if the Packers stick to how they’ve handled this the last few months, I can’t imagine they’d go through with drawing that line in the sand. From the communication on the Jordan Love situation in April 2020 to Rodgers’s feelings on how the team has been constructed, this has clearly gotten personal for the quarterback. Once that became clear, the Packers have done just about everything possible to mend fences. They’ve flown to California. They’ve offered a new contract. They’ve spoken publicly about wanting him back even as he thumbed his nose at them, and walked away from a $500,000 workout bonus by skipping OTAs. Rodgers’s resolve to walk away from that amount is hard evidence that another $93k won’t faze him. So really, fining Rodgers would simply be about making him pay for his absence. Moreover, it would run counter to all the work the Packers have done to try and get Rodgers back on board—in effect making an example of him because they can. Which is to say I don’t think Rodgers is there this week, and I’d be surprised to see the Packers fine him for that.