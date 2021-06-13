Cancel
Guilderland, NY

SPOTTED: Guilderland bests Bethlehem; will play Shaker for title

By Jim Franco
Spotlight News
Spotlight News
 7 days ago
GUILDERLAND — In front of a crowd not seen since before COVID-19, with vocal supporters on each side, The Dutchmen got by The Eagles 12-7 in the Class A semifinals and will square off against Shaker for the title on Tuesday.

Shaker, in the other semifinal matchup on Friday, June 11, upset No. 1 seed Niskayuna 9-7.

Thomas Tyksinski led the way for Guilderland with five goals while Logan Broomhall had two goals and three assists and Kevin Gutknecht had goals.

In goal, Guilderland keeper James Meier had 13 saves.

