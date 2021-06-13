Cedars-Sinai Cancer names thoracic medical oncology director

In a time of Google, Siri, and Alexa, lymphedema is still a term with which most people are not familiar. Lymphedema is a condition experienced by individuals impacted by cancer. Specifically, one in five women who have undergone breast cancer treatment will acquire lymphedema, 90% of head and neck cancers can lead to lymphedema, and 37% of patients with gynecological cancers experience lymphedema. The risk of lymphedema is lifelong for cancer patients with the risk being highest in the first 5 years post-diagnosis. To learn more, we sat down with certified lymphedema therapist and Doctor of Physical Therapy; Angela Wicker-Ramos, PT, DPT, CLT-LANA, owner of Cancer Rehab and Integrative Medicine. Dr. Wicker-Ramos shared her insight, knowledge, and specialization with lymphedema highlighting the expertise of Austin’s first specialty oncology rehab and integrative medicine clinic.