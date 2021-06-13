Cedars-Sinai Cancer names thoracic medical oncology director
Sukhmani K. Padda, MD, has been selected to direct thoracic medical oncology at Cedars-Sinai Cancer. Padda’s research focuses on therapies for thoracic cancers. She has a particular interest in improving treatment for patients with rare thoracic tumors — such as thymic malignancies and lung neuroendocrine tumors — and genomic subsets of lung cancer, such as KRAS- and EGFR-positive tumors. Padda also conducts research into tumor biomarkers to help ensure optimal treatment.www.healio.com