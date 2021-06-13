Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Cancer

Cedars-Sinai Cancer names thoracic medical oncology director

healio.com
 10 days ago

Sukhmani K. Padda, MD, has been selected to direct thoracic medical oncology at Cedars-Sinai Cancer. Padda’s research focuses on therapies for thoracic cancers. She has a particular interest in improving treatment for patients with rare thoracic tumors — such as thymic malignancies and lung neuroendocrine tumors — and genomic subsets of lung cancer, such as KRAS- and EGFR-positive tumors. Padda also conducts research into tumor biomarkers to help ensure optimal treatment.

www.healio.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cancer Research#Lung Cancer#Cancer Treatment#Medical Oncology#Cedars Sinai Cancer#Kras#Egfr#Stanford University
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
News Break
Diseases & Treatments
News Break
Cancer
Related
CancerPosted by
TheStreet

LIPAC Oncology Announces Two-Year Recurrence Free Survival Data For Phase 1/2a Study Of LiPax In Patients With Non-Muscle Invasive Bladder Cancer

MENLO PARK, Calif., June 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- LIPAC Oncology LLC., a pharmaceutical company utilizing its next generation precision liposomal technology to locally deliver taxanes to target tissues, today announced the positive results from the two-year follow-up for TD-001, its Phase 1/2a study of LiPax in patients with non-muscle invasive bladder cancer (NMIBC) who have undergone transurethral resection of bladder tumor (TURBT). Results demonstrate a recurrence free survival (RFS) rate of 83% compared to 49% for current standard of care therapies.
Cancerduke.edu

The $600 Medical Device That Could Help Doctors Detect Throat Cancer

A patient arrives in a clinic complaining of a sore throat. This is no run-of-the-mill case of the sniffles, and her primary doctor has already put her on two different antibiotics, neither of which managed to dent her discomfort. Now she wants the expertise of a specialist. She’s feeling desperate and more than a little worried.
Health ServicesPosted by
The Associated Press

Able Medical Announces First Surgeries and Launch of the Valkyrie™ Thoracic Fixation System

MARQUETTE, Mich.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jun 9, 2021-- Able Medical Devices announces the recent launch of its Valkyrie™ Thoracic Fixation System, the market’s first single-use radiolucent plating system designed to span the osteotomy and close the sternum after open heart surgery. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210609005252/en/. Able...
Cancermasterdoctor.net

Mount Sinai appoints chief of hematology and medical oncology

Joseph A. Sparano, MD, FACP, has been named chief of hematology and medical oncology at Mount Sinai Health System. Sparano also will serve as deputy director of The Tisch Cancer Institute and hold the Ezra M. Greenspan, MD professorship in clinical cancer therapeutics at Icahn School of Medicine. Sparano is...
Cancercuretoday.com

‘One in a Million’ Oncology Nurse Connecting Patients to Care for a Rare Cancer

A mother describes how an administrator was able to help connect her and her son to the care that he needed for fibrolamellar carcinoma. When my son was diagnosed with ultra-rare fibrolamellar carcinoma in June 2020, we were shocked and terrified. I was given contact information for Jessica Ellison, M.S.N., RN, BA, not knowing who she was or where to turn. Within a matter of days, I was connected with the No. 1 team in the country for dealing with this cancer, and it is because of Jessica.
CancerGrosse Pointe News

Thoracic surgeons highlight the importance of lung cancer screenings

Lung cancer is the leading cause of cancer-related death in the United States. And getting regular screenings may help find cancer early, when it is most treatable. “Early lung cancer detection can reduce deaths by up to 20 percent,” said Michael Bousamra, M.D., chief of thoracic surgery at Ascension sites of care in southeast Michigan. “So whether you have symptoms or have missed a cancer screening, now is the time to make an appointment.”
Cancerphysiciansweekly.com

Clinical benefits of precision medicine in treating solid cancers: European Society of Medical Oncology-Magnitude of Clinical Benefit Scale score-based analysis.

Precision and matched cancer medicine has the potential to complement the existing biomarker approaches in cancer treatment. However, despite their promising potential, certain negative results have highlighted their limitations in molecular biology-driven treatment strategies. This study aimed to evaluate the clinical benefits of precision therapies. Three reviewers independently identified and...
CancerNewswise

Key Areas of Cancer Research to Be Presented by Thought Leaders at Atlantic Health System’s 2021 Annual Review in Oncology Virtual Symposium

Atlantic Health System Cancer Care will continue its tradition of world-class medical education by hosting its 2021 Annual Review in Oncology Virtual Symposium. The symposium, held via Microsoft Teams with free registration, will take place Saturday, June 26, 2021, from 8:00 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. ET. Distinguished faculty from some of the nation’s leading cancer centers will summarize the latest advances in six areas of oncology, as presented at the just-completed ASCO conference—the world’s premier meeting for cancer care professionals and researchers. The diverse range of topics should be of interest to medical, surgical and radiation oncologists, as well as other physicians, nurses and allied health professionals.
Cancercancerletter.com

Conquer Cancer honors rising oncology professionals

Conquer Cancer, the ASCO Foundation, has named the recipients of its 2021 Medical Student Rotation for Underrepresented Populations and Annual Meeting Research Award. To access this subscriber-only content please log in or renew you subscription. Looking for IP Login? Our IP Login system is now automatic. If your institution has...
Atlanta, GAmetroatlantaceo.com

Winship Cancer Institute Names Ramalingam New Executive Director

Suresh S. Ramalingam, MD, has been named executive director of Winship Cancer Institute of Emory University. An internationally renowned thoracic oncologist and physician scientist, Ramalingam has served as Winship's deputy director since 2016. He begins his new post July 1. Ramalingam takes the helm at a transformational moment for Winship,...
Cancerlivestrong.org

Lymphedema: Illuminating the Medical Condition that Impacts Many Cancer Patients

In a time of Google, Siri, and Alexa, lymphedema is still a term with which most people are not familiar. Lymphedema is a condition experienced by individuals impacted by cancer. Specifically, one in five women who have undergone breast cancer treatment will acquire lymphedema, 90% of head and neck cancers can lead to lymphedema, and 37% of patients with gynecological cancers experience lymphedema. The risk of lymphedema is lifelong for cancer patients with the risk being highest in the first 5 years post-diagnosis. To learn more, we sat down with certified lymphedema therapist and Doctor of Physical Therapy; Angela Wicker-Ramos, PT, DPT, CLT-LANA, owner of Cancer Rehab and Integrative Medicine. Dr. Wicker-Ramos shared her insight, knowledge, and specialization with lymphedema highlighting the expertise of Austin’s first specialty oncology rehab and integrative medicine clinic.
Los Angeles, CANewswise

Cedars-Sinai Uses Mock Patient Rooms to Test Hospital Design

Newswise — So instead of relying only on models, drawings or photos to guide the design of the new nine-story Cedars-Sinai Marina del Rey Hospital, the architects built sample patient care rooms—down to the door knobs. Then, they invited physicians and nurses to visit, inspect and give feedback before the...
Cancerajmc.com

Oncology Roundup: Conference Presentations Illustrate Impact of New Cancer Therapies

Three recent conferences yielded new data on which treatment therapies are providing substantial benefits to patients and which ones are demonstrating more lackluster results. Findings presented at 3 recent oncology conferences gave insight into which emerging treatment regimens are showing successful results or are having a more mild impact on several forms of cancer.
Oklahoma City, OKoknursingtimes.com

Young Mercy Oncology Patient Survives Rare Form of Cancer

Kristi Cormack was at a Galentine’s event in February 2020 with a group of friends when she said it hit her; she was too exhausted to stay. The 30-year-old went home and slept for three days. She had no history of health issues and didn’t know she’d soon be diagnosed with a rare form of cancer.
Cancerpharmacytimes.com

Pharmacist Medication Insights: Tepotinib for Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer

Earlier this year, the FDA granted accelerated approval to tepotinib (Tepmetko, EMD Serono Inc) for the treatment of adults with metastatic non-small cell lung cancer who are harboring MET exon 14 skipping alterations. Tepotinib (Tepmetko, EMD Serono Inc) is indicated for the treatment of adults with metastatic non-small cell lung...