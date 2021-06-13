ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, KS

Kansas City Confronts Renewed Demand For Reparations

tonyskansascity.com
 2021-06-13

Of course our KICK-ASS TKC BLOG COMMUNITY was FIRST in reporting Kansas City delving into the slavery reparations political power play earlier this year. We broke the story back in March. Today lesser bloggers and social media pundits are pushing the crusade but once again they're behind the curve...

www.tonyskansascity.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
tonyskansascity.com

Kansas City Sunday News Turnaround: Hope Despite Escalation

KANSAS CITY, Mo. - Kansas City Black female entrepreneurs are helping spread awareness about not only shopping local but shopping Black during months other than February. "KC Black Owned, we are not just here during Black History Month or during Juneteenth, we are in the community year round," said Chelsea, owner of KC Black Owned.
KANSAS CITY, MO
tonyskansascity.com

KANSAS CITY CONVENTION HOTEL SUFFERS BOND DISTRESS!!!

The pandemic has decimated the hotel biz across the globe and, predictably, the finances of this cowtown are also taking a hit because of it. This new shouldn't surprise our reader community but threatens to finally debunk the longstanding myth of a "downtown renaissance" that built almost entirely on debt . . .
KANSAS CITY, KS
tonyskansascity.com

Kansas City Homeless Policy Has FAILED

This week a snow storm and a woman's suffering shared for financial gain across social media offer a stark look at life on local streets. KANSAS CITY TAXPAYERS HAVE FUNDED MILLIONS IN HOMELESS RELIEF YET THE CRISIS IS WORSE THAN EVER!!!. It's clear that 12th & Oak doesn't have a...
KANSAS CITY, MO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kansas State
Kansas City, KS
Government
State
Florida State
City
Cheney, KS
Local
Kansas Government
State
Illinois State
State
Arizona State
City
Kansas City, KS
Washington City Paper

City Lights: Olúfẹ́mi O. Táíwò Reconsiders Reparations

Since City Paper alum Ta-Nehisi Coates’s groundbreaking essay on the topic, the proposal for reparations for U.S. slavery has moved from the margins of political debate to center stage. Some presidential candidates announced their support for the proposal during 2020 debates, and scholars such as William A. Darity Jr. have outlined in recent years how, not just why, reparations should be distributed to Black Americans for chattel slavery. Reconsidering Reparations, a new book advancing a different case for reparations, has joined the fray. Written by Olúfẹ́mi O. Táíwò, an assistant professor of philosophy at Georgetown University, the book anchors its conception of reparations with climate change and distributive justice in mind. Táíwò argues that reparations should be targeted toward building a better social order. Slavery and colonialism are directly tied to our present-day climate crisis, he says, and reparations should be organized with those issues in mind. He argues that reparations should be an act of self-determination for people in the present and the future, rather than just a Band-Aid for wrongs committed in the past. “What reparations is for me on the constructive view, is the achievement of a target—building the just world,” Táíwò explains in an interview with podcast For the Wild. “The distribution of benefits and burdens in that construction project.” The author will unpack exactly what that could look like in a Politics and Prose virtual discussion with Brandon Hogan, an associate professor of philosophy at Howard University. The virtual talk starts at 5 p.m. on Feb. 6. politics-prose.com. Free.
POLITICS
kcur.org

A sign of change for Kansas City, Kansas?

In the Unified Government of Wyandotte County and Kansas City, Kansas, African Americans now hold five key positions simultaneously: mayor, police chief, district attorney, county administrator and general manager of the Board of Public Utilities. KCUR’s Luke Martin reports on how the new leadership takes up the daunting task of...
KANSAS CITY, KS
tonyskansascity.com

KANSAS CITY FIGHTS AGAINST PUBLIC TRANSIT CCW!!!

Once again Jeff City reveals a cultural divide with the KCMO urban core. Check an important gun rights debate regarding a repeated push to carry concealed weapons on public transit that might or might not make a bus and/or streetcar ride just a bit more interesting . . . But probably not any safer . . .
KANSAS CITY, MO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Reparations For Slavery#Black Americans#Black People#Tkc Blog Community#Lgbt Community#Boston Public Radio#H R Reparations#American#Christian#African#Democrats#Ex Biden
tonyskansascity.com

KANSAS CITY METRO REDISTRICTING CONTRADICTION EXPOSED!!!

A quick comment sent our way deserve some consideration because it's brilliant . . . Just a bit of background first . . . Remember that Kansas City "progressives" have flipped the Northland upside down in order to stop GOP progress in the suburbs and ratchet down political organizing . . .
KANSAS CITY, MO
tonyskansascity.com

Kansas City SOB News Links

Right now we're "clearing the air" with a bevy of content for insomniac readers and more than a few items worth a peek for dedicated denizens of the discourse. Check the TKC collection . . . Suffering Season Of Smoke. KC firefighters investigate cause of apartment fire near 27th, Van...
KANSAS CITY, MO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
Country
China
NewsBreak
Congress
NewsBreak
POTUS
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Housing
tonyskansascity.com

Platt Chat: City Manger Seyz Homelessness Is Pandemic

Right now let's take a quick peek at more chatter at a worsening crisis that hasn't been helped by MILLIONS worth of cash paid by local taxpayers . . . "Kansas City is exploring multiple ways to address concerns about how to provide shelter and care for the Unhoused population. Learn more about what is being done during the impending cold weather months ahead by visiting kcmo.gov/housing."
KANSAS CITY, KS
tonyskansascity.com

Kansas City Training For Skilled Workers Suffers Amid COVID

A recent report reveals that practical training for the workforce suffers despite growing demand and desperate need for higher paying jobs. CHECK MORE PROOF THAT 'VIRTUAL LEARNING' WAS NEVER THE SOLUTION IN LOCAL CLASSROOMS!!!. Here's today's lesson in local practicality . . . While most lecture courses were able to...
KANSAS CITY, KS
tonyskansascity.com

Kansas City Snow Day News Layout

We top this post with tribute to hottie Karlie. Her days at the iconic Victoria's Secret panty brand are bygone but we respect her legacy now that company has fallen upon hard times. And all of this inspires us to check pop culture, community news and top headlines for the...
KANSAS CITY, MO
tonyskansascity.com

KANSAS CITY MAYOR Q EXTENDS COVID MASK MANDATE!!!

Kansas City pandemic rules and dress codes persist. Despite a few quotes about his hesitancy to impose more masking orders, the mayor continues to extend requirements. Meanwhile, there's more legitimate debate about the impact of this public health precaution on younger students. Here's the KCMO update . . . The...
KANSAS CITY, MO
tonyskansascity.com

Moving Kansas City Youngsters Forward

Let's change things up a bit . . . This actually a wonderful idea and something that should inspire more than a bit of local support . . . The Connecting Underrepresented Youth with Employment Opportunities project from Kansas City, Kan., and Kansas City, Mo. This project addresses accessibility barriers that underrepresented youths experience when attending out-of-school-time (OST) learning opportunities due to limited transportation options available to them.
KANSAS CITY, KS
The Independent

13 US states side with Mexican government in lawsuit against gun manufacturers

More than a dozen US states have sided with the Mexican government in its lawsuit against US gun manufacturers where it accuses them of being liable for a rise in gun violence in the nation.A coalition of 14 attorneys general, from 13 Democratic states and Washington DC, filed a brief with the US District Court for the District of Massachusetts this week arguing that gunmakers are not shielded from responsibility over where their firearms wind up.Last August, the Mexican government sued some of America’s biggest gunmakers including Smith & Wesson and Glock claiming they were knowingly contributing to the illegal...
U.S. POLITICS
tonyskansascity.com

TKC TOLD YOU SO!!! KCMO COVID MASK MANDATE REDUX!!!

There were a few folks who predicted push back against the cowtown COVID re-masking effort and, sadly, they were incorrect. MASKS FOR YOUNGSTERS REMAIN INTACT AND ARE NOW THE HALLMARK OF MAYOR Q'S ADMINISTRATION!!!. This is important for the record . . . As much as than anything else, Mayor...
KANSAS CITY, MO

Comments / 0

Community Policy