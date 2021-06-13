Cancel
ACC, cliexa introduce remote CV monitoring platform

healio.com
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe American College of Cardiology and cliexa unveiled a remote CV health monitoring platform, according to a press release. Using the platform cliexa-Pulse, clinicians can manage patients with CV conditions such as atrial fibrillation, hypertension and HF between appointments. Patients’ symptoms, medications and daily activity are inputted, which is seen immediately in electronic medical record (EMR) systems, according to the release.

www.healio.com
Health Systems#Electronic Medical Record#Hypertension#Population Health#Cliexa#Cv#Hf#Emr#Facc#National Jewish Health#Innovation Challenge
