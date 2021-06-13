ACC, cliexa introduce remote CV monitoring platform

WALTHAM, Mass. (PRWEB) June 14, 2021. It’s no secret that the use of telehealth technologies rose dramatically with the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic. In efforts to keep patients safe, doctors across the country turned to remote patient monitoring (RPM) to evaluate and monitor patients while keeping them at home. Even before the pandemic, nine out of ten healthcare providers indicated they were evaluating or had already invested in remote patient monitoring technologies to better assist their patients.(1) And now, as America seems to be rounding out of the pandemic, telehealth and RPM are here to stay—so believes the American Medical Association.(2)