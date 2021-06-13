ACC, cliexa introduce remote CV monitoring platform
The American College of Cardiology and cliexa unveiled a remote CV health monitoring platform, according to a press release. Using the platform cliexa-Pulse, clinicians can manage patients with CV conditions such as atrial fibrillation, hypertension and HF between appointments. Patients’ symptoms, medications and daily activity are inputted, which is seen immediately in electronic medical record (EMR) systems, according to the release.www.healio.com