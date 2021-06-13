Intelligent Implants receives FDA breakthrough device designation for SmartFuse technology
Intelligent Implants Ltd. has announced FDA breakthrough device designation for its SmartFuse orthopedic implant technology, according to a press release. The SmartFuse platform is designed to remotely stimulate, control and monitor bone growth for real-time clinical decision-making. The product will be indicated for first-use patients who undergo lumbar spinal fusions, according to the release.www.healio.com