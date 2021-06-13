Cancel
Intelligent Implants receives FDA breakthrough device designation for SmartFuse technology

healio.com
 10 days ago

Intelligent Implants Ltd. has announced FDA breakthrough device designation for its SmartFuse orthopedic implant technology, according to a press release. The SmartFuse platform is designed to remotely stimulate, control and monitor bone growth for real-time clinical decision-making. The product will be indicated for first-use patients who undergo lumbar spinal fusions, according to the release.

www.healio.com
Medical Devices, Implant, Orthopedics, Degenerative Disc Disease, Smartfuse, Intelligent Implants Ltd
