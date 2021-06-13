Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Columbia, MO

Columbia police responded to an early morning shots fired call near Discovery Parkway

By Chanel Porter
Posted by 
KMIZ ABC 17 News
KMIZ ABC 17 News
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ewbex_0aT4nUi000

COLUMBIA, Mo (KMIZ)

The Columbia Police Department responded to a report of shots fired Sunday around 2:35 a.m. just north of the Discovery Parkway exit on US Hwy 63 heading South.

While headed to the scene, officers learned a vehicle had been run off the road and crashed as a result of the shots fired.

When police arrived, they located a male victim who had no injuries and one vehicle with property damage.

There is currently no suspect description available.

This is an ongoing investigation.

The post Columbia police responded to an early morning shots fired call near Discovery Parkway appeared first on ABC17NEWS .

KMIZ ABC 17 News

KMIZ ABC 17 News

Columbia, MO
1K+
Followers
458
Post
216K+
Views
ABOUT

Local news and information in Columbia and Jefferson City, MO from ABC 17 News, Where the News Comes First.

 https://abc17news.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Columbia, MO
Crime & Safety
City
Columbia, MO
Local
Missouri Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Heading South#Abc17news
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Public Safety
Related
Missouri StatePosted by
KMIZ ABC 17 News

NEW UPDATE: One woman has died after being struck by a propeller at Noren River Access

COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) UPDATE: A little after 7:30 on Sunday morning, Missouri State Highway Patrol Troop F tweeted out the fatal crash report from yesterday's boating accident, confirming one woman has died from her injuries. The report says 48-year-old Tanna Henson was thrown from the boat when it struck an unknown object in the water. The post NEW UPDATE: One woman has died after being struck by a propeller at Noren River Access appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
Fulton, MOPosted by
KMIZ ABC 17 News

Fulton man arrested Saturday after robbery incident

FULTON, Mo. (KMIZ) Fulton Police arrested a man around 1:00 p.m. Saturday on St. Frances Street after a robbery incident. The police department responded to a robbery at Hockaday Park at 12:55 p.m. It was later determined that Brad Foutes, 32 of Fulton, walked onto the parking lot where a man was working on his The post Fulton man arrested Saturday after robbery incident appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
Columbia, MOPosted by
KMIZ ABC 17 News

STORM UPDATES: Downed tree blocking road in west Columbia

As the sun comes up across mid-Missouri Monday morning, more storm damage is being reported. Boone County Joint Communications sent an alert shortly before 6 a.m. about a tree over Russell Boulevard near West Broadway. https://twitter.com/BCJC911/status/1406927249119625217?s=20 ABC 17 News crews at the scene saw the large tree snapped at the base, blocking the entirety of The post STORM UPDATES: Downed tree blocking road in west Columbia appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
Boone County, MOPosted by
KMIZ ABC 17 News

Boone County firefighters respond to propane tank venting due to high temps

COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) Fire crews are reminding people to be mindful of propane tanks during the extreme heat. Boone County Fire crews worked to cool off a propane tank in the 2900 block of Bonne Femme Road after it overheated. Crews were called to the area after people reported hearing a sound coming from the The post Boone County firefighters respond to propane tank venting due to high temps appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
Callaway County, MOPosted by
KMIZ ABC 17 News

Columbia man arrested after multiple chases in Boone and Callaway County

BOONE COUNTY, Mo. (KMIZ) A Columbia man faces multiple charges after a vehicle chase on June 9 in Boone County and then on Thursday in Callaway County. According to the Boone County Sheriff's Department, a deputy attempted to stop Davy Rasa for failing to display proper registration in a vehicle. Rasa drove off and the The post Columbia man arrested after multiple chases in Boone and Callaway County appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
Public SafetyPosted by
KMIZ ABC 17 News

Mexico Public Safety Department investigating a Wednesday drive-by shooting

MEXICO, Mo. (KMIZ) The Mexico Public Safety Department is investgiating a drive-by shooting of a vacant house on Wednesday evening. Officers responded at 9:25 p.m. to a report of gunshots on the 600 block of N. Craig. Officers report finding evidence of a white, four-door car had driven through the area and one of the The post Mexico Public Safety Department investigating a Wednesday drive-by shooting appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
Columbia, MOPosted by
KMIZ ABC 17 News

STORM UPDATES: Photos of damage across Columbia due to Sunday night Storms

A light pole knocked down on Ninth Street in downtown Columbia. A power pole leans over at the corner of Rangeline Street and the Business Loop.Debris being moved out of the roadway at the corner of Walnut Street and Old 63.Balcony damage at Joe Machen's on Vandiver Drive. COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) After storms rolled through The post STORM UPDATES: Photos of damage across Columbia due to Sunday night Storms appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
Versailles, MOPosted by
KMIZ ABC 17 News

One man dead after a fatal crash in Moniteau

VERSAILLES, Mo. (KMIZ) A 56 year-old man was killed in a crash in Moniteau Saturday around 2:00 p.m. Samuel Schreck of Versailles was riding his motorcycle on Route E North of Hazel Dell Rd. when a passing horse pulling two people was spooked and crossing into the opposite-direction lane. The motorcycle struck the horse as The post One man dead after a fatal crash in Moniteau appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
Fulton, MOPosted by
KMIZ ABC 17 News

Fulton woman suspected of grocery store arson

Pamela J. Cordrey, a store employee who was working at the time of the fire, was booked into the Callaway County Jail without bond on suspicion of first-degree arson, the Fulton Police Department said in a news release. Information about her case was not available in online court records Thursday morning. The post Fulton woman suspected of grocery store arson appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
Columbia, MOPosted by
KMIZ ABC 17 News

Dozens of reports of damage after storms move through Mid-Missouri Sunday night

Severe thunderstorms moved through Mid-Missouri around 10:00 PM Sunday night, leaving a swath of damage across Audrain, Boone, and Callaway counties. As of 11:30 PM, more than 2,000 Boone Electric customers were without power, and more than 1,000 were without power in the City of Columbia. Several reports of trees and downed power lines came The post Dozens of reports of damage after storms move through Mid-Missouri Sunday night appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
Sunrise Beach, MOPosted by
KMIZ ABC 17 News

Lake fire chief, business owner say awareness key to preventing fuel fires on boats

SUNRISE BEACH, Mo. (KMIZ) According to a local fire chief and a business owner at the Lake of the Ozarks, awareness of a boat's condition and even its smell can help boaters prevent fuel fires. Two boats have caught fire in the last week due to fuel issues, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol. The post Lake fire chief, business owner say awareness key to preventing fuel fires on boats appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
Boone County, MOPosted by
KMIZ ABC 17 News

Boone County Fire official stresses water safety as summer heats up

COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) Temperatures are expected to reach the triple digits this week and fire officials are stressing the importance of water safety. "It's important that people don't go out there alone," said Gale Blomenkamp, the Boone County Fire Protection District assistant chief. "Make sure that somebody knows what you're doing, where you're going to The post Boone County Fire official stresses water safety as summer heats up appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
Missouri StatePosted by
KMIZ ABC 17 News

Boat explosion reported off Westport Circle in Sunrise Beach

SUNRISE BEACH, Mo. (KMIZ) The Missouri State Highway Patrol is reporting a boat explosion just before 2 p.m. in Sunrise Beach. Cpl. Kyle Green with Troop F say the explosion was reported at 1:45 p.m in the area of 155 Westport Circle. Officials say six people were on the boat. It is unknown the condition The post Boat explosion reported off Westport Circle in Sunrise Beach appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
Posted by
KMIZ ABC 17 News

Stolen vehicle chase leads to crash and arrest

COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) One person is arrested after a stolen vehicle chase ends after a wreck at the Benedict and Mexico Gravel Road roundabout. Officials report that a silver Toyota 4 Runner was stolen from the 5600 block of Clark Lane Monday morning and just before 5 pm.. the vehicle was reported on Wellington Dr. The post Stolen vehicle chase leads to crash and arrest appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
Ashland, MOPosted by
KMIZ ABC 17 News

Two women extricated from Highway 63 crash near Broadway in Ashland

ASHLAND, Mo. (KMIZ) Two women were extricated from a two-vehicle wreck on Highway 63 in Ashland Wednesday afternoon. Boone County Joint Communications reported a crash on Highway 63 northbound near Broadway in Ashland at 5:35 p.m. According to an ABC 17 News crew on scene, the two-vehicle crash has closed Highway 63 northbound due to The post Two women extricated from Highway 63 crash near Broadway in Ashland appeared first on ABC17NEWS.