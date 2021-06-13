COLUMBIA, Mo (KMIZ)

The Columbia Police Department responded to a report of shots fired Sunday around 2:35 a.m. just north of the Discovery Parkway exit on US Hwy 63 heading South.

While headed to the scene, officers learned a vehicle had been run off the road and crashed as a result of the shots fired.

When police arrived, they located a male victim who had no injuries and one vehicle with property damage.

There is currently no suspect description available.

This is an ongoing investigation.

The post Columbia police responded to an early morning shots fired call near Discovery Parkway appeared first on ABC17NEWS .