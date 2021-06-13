Cancel
Minnesota State

Wisconsin man injured in motorcycle crash on Highway 212 near Dawson

By Shelby Lindrud
West Central Tribune
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Minnesota State Patrol will release more information about the driver, who is from Kronenwetter, Wisconsin, at 11:30 p.m. Sunday. According to the state patrol report, at approximately 6:21 a.m. Sunday, the 2019 Triumph Motorcycle Explorer, was headed eastbound on U.S. Highway 212, near Mile Post 18 in Riverside Township, when it crossed the westbound lane of traffic. The motorcycle entered the north ditch and then rolled.

