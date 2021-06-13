The Chip Shortage Won’t Stop the 2022 Volkswagen Taos From Launching

Businesses across the globe have been affected by the chip shortage, with many automakers having to delay vehicle deliveries. One highly anticipated new SUV, the Volkswagen Taos, is reportedly not letting the shortage stop it from sticking to its June delivery schedule. Already reported to be the most efficient small SUV coming into the market, it also has a starting price that makes it one of the least expensive subcompact SUVs in its class. And there are some other features that look to make the Taos very popular.