Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Cars

The Chip Shortage Won’t Stop the 2022 Volkswagen Taos From Launching

By Victoria Brase
Posted by 
MotorBiscuit
MotorBiscuit
 7 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Businesses across the globe have been affected by the chip shortage, with many automakers having to delay vehicle deliveries. One highly anticipated new SUV, the Volkswagen Taos, is reportedly not letting the shortage stop it from sticking to its June delivery schedule. Already reported to be the most efficient small SUV coming into the market, it also has a starting price that makes it one of the least expensive subcompact SUVs in its class. And there are some other features that look to make the Taos very popular.

www.motorbiscuit.com
MotorBiscuit

MotorBiscuit

26K+
Followers
15K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

At Motorbiscuit, our mission is to inform and entertain our readers with the latest automotive news, reviews, and buying advice. That means providing you with straightforward articles that are engaging and well-informed. Whether you’re looking for information on a potential purchase or an explanation of what’s going on in the news, we work hard to cover each topic in a balanced way, giving our readers insights they can trust.

 https://www.motorbiscuit.com/
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fuel Efficiency#Navigation System#Android Auto#Car And Driver#Volkswagen Taos#Appconnect#Sirius Xm#Beatsaudio#Iq Drive#Sel#The Vw Taos#German
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Volkswagen
News Break
Cars
Related
Carsauffenberg.com

New 2022 Volkswagen Taos 1.5T S FWD 4D Sport Utility

Radio: Composition Color AM/FM -inc: 6.5" touchscreen, USB input, capability for in-vehicle 4G LTE enabled Wi-Fi (cellular data plan required; includes limited trial), capability for VW Car-Net services (capabilities for certain services vary; requires enrollment or subscription), Bluetooth connectivity (for compatible devices), and App-Connect smartphone integration (w/Apple CarPlay, Android Auto and MirrorLink) via USB.
Carsautoverdict.com

Chip Shortage Causing GM Axing Start Stop Functionality From Some SUVs, Trucks

General Motors has confirmed it is axing one feature from its popular SUVs and trucks. The removal isn’t by choice, but rather a reality due to a global semiconductor shortage. GM Authority confirmed the change, which impacts 2021 Chevrolet Tahoe and Suburban, GMC Yukon, Yukon XL, Cadillac Escalade and Escalade...
CarsPosted by
SlashGear

Volkswagen reveals a complete accessory line for the Taos SUV

Volkswagen of America has revealed a new line of accessories for its Taos compact SUV. All the accessories are meant to complement the style of the SUV and make it more adaptable to the different things customers want to do with their vehicle. VW says the line of accessories for the smaller Taos SUV comes after it received an overwhelmingly positive response to the Basecamp line of accessories for its Atlas full-size SUV.
Pittsfield, MAStamford Advocate

Volkswagen Pittsfield welcomes 2022 Volkswagen Taos with special financing offers

PITTSFIELD, Mass. (PRWEB) June 14, 2021. The all-new 2022 Volkswagen Taos compact SUV has arrived in Kansas City, melding a spacious interior with rugged looks and excellent fuel economy. To celebrate, the Volkswagen Pittsfield lot is heating up with reduced-APR financing offers now available on the 2022 Taos and other new Volkswagen models currently in stock from now through the end of June.
Carsksl.com

Volkswagen's newest vehicle, the Taos, hits all the right marks

This story is sponsored by Volkswagen SouthTowne. Beginning with the Beetle of the brand's early years, Volkswagen has found decades of success in the compact segment of the market. With nameplates like Beetle, Rabbit, Jetta, Golf, and GTI, VW knows how to make compelling small vehicles. However, America's appetite for...
CarsCarscoops

GM Building Some Pickups And SUVs Without Start-Stop As Chip Shortage Continues

General Motors has revealed that it will produce a number of 2021 pickup truck and SUV models without a start-stop function due to the chip shortage. The car manufacturer confirmed earlier this week that start-stop will be missing from select examples of the 2021 Chevrolet Tahoe and Suburban, as well as the 2021 GMC Yukon, Yukon XL, Cadillac Escalade and Escalade ESV. The Chevrolet Silverado and GMC Sierra will also lack start-stop functionality.
CarsRoad & Track

GM Removes Stop-Start from Pickups, Big SUVs Due to Chip Shortage

The latest victim of the silicon chip shortage affecting automotive production around the world is the automatic stop-start feature in large General Motors vehicles. The list of affected vehicles includes all of GM's full-size SUVs, including Chevy Tahoe, Chevy Suburban, GMC Yukon and Cadillac Escalade SUVs, plus the Chevrolet Silverado 1500 and GMC Sierra 1500 pickups, that were built on or after June 7, 2021. The affected models have the 5.3-liter and 6.2-liter V-8s that are paired with GM's 10-speed automatic transmission, not the diesel powertrains that are available in those vehicles.
Carsfox4news.com

Ed Wallace: 2022 Volkswagen Taos

One top carmaker is out with a highly anticipated new SUV. Car critic Ed Wallace tells Good Day what he does and does not like about it.
CarsPosted by
MotorBiscuit

The 2022 Volkswagen Taos Is Almost Too Big for Its Class

When an infatuation with SUVs meets the desire for eco-friendliness, subcompact crossovers like the Volkswagen Taos offer a solution. Along with providing incredible fuel efficiency, the 2022 Taos is creating plenty of excitement in several ways. Volkswagen will release an off-road package, the Taos Basecamp, which has off-road aficionados giddy...
CarsPosted by
thedrive

GM Drops Auto Stop-Start From V8 Silverados and Sierras Due to Chip Shortage

If there's one upside to all this supply chain madness... Automatic stop-start is a feature included in most gas-powered vehicles these days. When the car comes to a stop, the engine shuts off; when you get going again, it flicks back on, saving energy otherwise wasted while idling. It's an easy way to conserve fuel, but now it's hitting the chopping block in some full-size GM pickups due to the global shortage of semiconductors, as GM Authority reports.
CarsCarscoops

Amid The Chip Shortage, More Used Cars Are Heading To The U.S. From Canada

As manufacturers are struggling with new vehicle production due to the semiconductor shortage, more used cars from Canada are finding their way onto the U.S. market. Canadian Black Book data reveals that 309,505 vehicles moved across the border from Canada to the U.S. in 2020, a 4.3 per cent increase from 2019. From January to May this year, no less than 151,952 vehicles were exported from Canada into the United States.
Economyyicaiglobal.com

Geely Stops Taking Orders for Zeekr Brand EVs Amid Chip Shortage, CEO Says

(Yicai Global) June 17 -- Geely Automobile Holdings has stopped accepting orders for its first Zeekr model, a premium electric vehicle released in April, because of the tight supply of chips and core components, according to the Chinese auto giant’s chief executive officer. Chip supplies are proving to be a...
Carsindiacarnews.com

Skoda Kushaq With 1.5L Petrol Engine To Launch In August 2021

Czech automaker, Skoda will introduce the much-awaited Kushaq mid-sized SUV on June 28, 2021. The new model will be offered with two turbocharged petrol engine options – a 1.0L 3-cylinder turbocharged petrol and a 1.5L turbocharged petrol. A new media report claims that the 1.5L version will only be introduced on August 4, 2021.
Buying CarsPosted by
CarBuzz.com

2021 Ford Ranger Price Reduced By Thousands Of Dollars

With Ford preparing to launch the next-generation Ranger for the 2022 model year, prices for the current model are starting to plummet. This month, Ford has discounted the midsize pickup by up to $5,500, though only select buyers can take advantage of this generous offer that includes a base cash allowance of $3,500 plus an additional $1,000 rebate.
Economyboxden.com

Global Chip Shortage

Yeah I work at Ford motor company and we been laid off for the past 3 months. We suppose to go bk next week. The chips are back. Been trying to buy a new Escalade for the last few months. Dealerships are charging $20k-$30k over MSRP. Finally gave up and went to get a Benz SUV but they had none of the lot. Salesperson took my name and # and said he would contact me when they were getting some more. That was 3 weeks ago...
TechnologyPosted by
NewsRadio 740 KTRH

The Microchip Shortage Won’t Be With Us Forever

The microchip shortage is global, and governments across the world are rethinking their plans. Falan Yinug, director of industry statistics and economic policy for the Semiconductor Industry Association, tells KTRH News the U.S. only manufactures about 12% of the world’s microchips, down from 37% in 1990.If current trends continue, it will be down to 10% by the end of the decade. Some countries are offering manufacturers incentives to build more factories, but the US is not among them.