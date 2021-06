The Law Enforcement Torch Run (LETR) passed through Spencerport on Friday, June 4, as the Flame of Hope makes its way around the state in support of Special Olympics New York. LETR is a time-honored Special Olympics tradition of more than 30 years, led and orchestrated by the “Guardians of the Flame,” which include more than 6,200 law enforcement personnel from more than 470 agencies throughout New York. Together with local athletes and supporters, LETR representatives raise funds and awareness for Special Olympics New York.