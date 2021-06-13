Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
POTUS

Biden meets with Queen Elizabeth II at Windsor Castle

By Kelvin Chan, Jonathan Lemire, Darlene Superville
Posted by 
Fox 32 Chicago
Fox 32 Chicago
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWINDSOR, England - President Joe Biden and his aviator sunglasses met Queen Elizabeth II on a bright Sunday afternoon. The queen hosted the president and first lady Jill Biden at Windsor Castle, her royal residence near London. Biden flew to London after wrapping up his participation in a three-day summit of leaders of the world’s wealthy democracies in Cornwall, in southwestern England. He arrived at the castle aboard the presidential helicopter and was ferried to the queen in a black Range Rover.

www.fox32chicago.com
Fox 32 Chicago

Fox 32 Chicago

Chicago, IL
26K+
Followers
14K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest news updates, watch live video, and find out additional information from our newscasts.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Barack Obama
Person
Prince William
Person
Ronald Reagan
Person
Vladimir Putin
Person
Queen Elizabeth Ii
Person
Prince Philip
Person
Jill Biden
Person
George W. Bush
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Xi Jinping
Person
Queen Elizabeth
Person
Prince Charles
Person
Donald Trump
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Royal Family#Bidens#The Guard Of Honor#British#Russian#Chinese#American#Windsor Castle#The White House
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
World
News Break
POTUS
News Break
Politics
News Break
U.S. Politics
News Break
Royals
Related
POTUSThe Guardian

Squad goals: Ocasio-Cortez warns Biden patience is wearing thin

Cold reality intrudes on Biden’s first few months as leftist Democrats frustrated with president’s agenda stalling in Congress. They were pointed questions, not personal criticisms. But they will have conveyed a warning to Joe Biden that the patience of the left of the Democratic party and its leaders in ‘the Squad’ of progressive politicians is not infinite.
CelebritiesPosted by
HollywoodLife

Queen Elizabeth Plants Special Rose At Windsor Castle To Honor Late Husband Prince Philip’s 100th Birthday

Two months after Prince Philip’s April passing, the widowed Queen paid tribute on what would have been his milestone 100th birthday. Prince Philip is forever in Queen Elizabeth II‘s heart. The 95-year-old royal paid tribute to her late husband a day before what would have been his milestone 100th birthday on June 10th, 2021. Queen Elizabeth smiled as she received a specially colored “Duke of Edinburgh Rose” — which is a deep pink shade — and had it planted in Windsor Castle’s East Terrace Garden in his honor. She wore a blue dress with a white sweater as she watched the planting, keeping her eyes hidden behind a pair of sunglasses.
Austin, TXKENS 5

UT professor earns Honorary Knighthood from Queen Elizabeth II

AUSTIN, Texas — Queen Elizabeth II has awarded an Honorary Knighthood to a local professor, who also happens to be the nephew of President Lyndon B. Johnson. Philip C. Bobbitt, an acclaimed legal scholar and historian, is a distinguished senior lecturer at The University of Texas School of Law. He was recently made an honorary Knight Commander of the Most Excellent Order of the British Empire (KBE) in recognition of his services to U.K. and U.S. relations and public life.
CelebritiesMarie Claire

How Queen Elizabeth II Got the Nickname "Lilibet" as a Child

Over the weekend, royal fans learned that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have officially welcomed their second child. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex revealed that they named their daughter Lilibet "Lili" Diana Mountbatten-Windsor in honor of Queen Elizabeth and Harry's late mother, Princess Diana. "Lili is named after her...
Celebritiesbbcgossip.com

Queen Elizabeth II Was One of the First to Know About Lili’s Birth

Proud great-grandmother! Queen Elizabeth II was one of the first people Prince Harry and Meghan Markle called after the birth of their daughter, Lili. “The queen was one of the first people Harry and Meghan told about the birth and they’ve sent her photos,” a source told In Touch on Sunday, June 6. “She has put the drama from the interviews aside and is overjoyed to be a great-grandmother again.”
U.K.marketresearchtelecast.com

Prince William and Kate Middleton dismiss Prince Harry from their Father’s Day dedication

British royalty, as well as all the families of the world are celebrating Father’s Day this Sunday. The prince William, 38 years old, and Kate Middleton, 39, sent an emotional message to all parents in the world. The couple released a short video with photos of the actual parents hanging on a cork board. But, what drew attention is that in their selection they ruled out Prince Harry.
Presidential ElectionPosted by
CNN

Trump World's latest crazy idea could be good for Democrats

(CNN) — Close your eyes and picture this come January 2023. "Speaker of the House: Donald J. Trump." If you are like most Americans, the thought of Trump -- the man who incited an act of "domestic terrorism," as FBI Director Christopher Wray has defined the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol -- as speaker is both appalling and alarming.
POTUSPosted by
Newsweek

Trump Wishes 'RINOs' and 'Losers of the World' Happy Father's Day in Bizarre Statement

Former President Donald Trump sent out a bizarre Father's Day message, taking aim at his political opponents and critics in a backhanded message marking the holiday. Banned from Twitter and Facebook, Trump's divisive and confrontational messages have become less common in recent months. But the former president regularly releases official statements, often to criticize President Joe Biden or other political rivals.
CelebritiesCosmopolitan

Prince William’s birthday greetings from the Royal Family

It’s a very special day in the Cambridge household today, as Prince William is celebrating turning 39 years old! And of course, as is now custom, his Royal Family have taken to social media to send him celebratory well wishes - as well as share some photos of the future king.
U.K.latestnewspost.com

Morrison brushes criticism of UK side trip

Scott Morrison has brushed off criticism of a secret side trip to explore his family history during a recent visit to the United Kingdom. The prime minister visited three local pubs and retraced his Cornish roots at the same time as he publicly argued Britain was too risky a destination for Australian travellers.