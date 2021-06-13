Biden meets with Queen Elizabeth II at Windsor Castle

Two months after Prince Philip’s April passing, the widowed Queen paid tribute on what would have been his milestone 100th birthday. Prince Philip is forever in Queen Elizabeth II‘s heart. The 95-year-old royal paid tribute to her late husband a day before what would have been his milestone 100th birthday on June 10th, 2021. Queen Elizabeth smiled as she received a specially colored “Duke of Edinburgh Rose” — which is a deep pink shade — and had it planted in Windsor Castle’s East Terrace Garden in his honor. She wore a blue dress with a white sweater as she watched the planting, keeping her eyes hidden behind a pair of sunglasses.