This Vacuum Mount System Can Attach a Huge Wing to Your Car Without Drilling

Fast trucks are all the rage right now. We have the Ram 1500 TRX, the Ford F-150 Raptor, and soon there'll be a fast Silverado too. As impressive as these trucks are, manufacturers know that the buying public always wants more. That's why there'll soon be an even faster R version of the Ford Raptor, but upgrading your performance isn't something exclusive to manufacturers. While chasing 3,000 horsepower on the dyno, a truck built by Power Driven Diesel met an untimely fate by exploding under load, sending pistons, wrist pins, and other fragmented engine components into the atmosphere quicker than Buzz Aldrin could have said, "Houston, we have a problem."