‘The Mandalorian’ Season 3 Won’t Premiere Until 2022

Mess around and find out is a pretty common theme these days it would appear, and yes, that’s the nice way of saying it. But when Disney decided to fire Gina Carano it wasn’t too surprising that a lot of fans clapped back at the Mouse House over the apparent hypocrisy that emerged when it was discovered that she was canned over a tweet. Granted, it doesn’t look too great to any employer when an employee starts spouting political jargon and expresses their belief while under the corporate umbrella, but many people have pointed out the double standard that appears to have been taking place since the star of The Mandalorian, Pedro Pascal, also made his beliefs known in a similar manner, and was allowed to keep his job. That’s a discussion for another day since the debate it might cause wouldn’t be over quickly or quietly, but the good news that has come as of late is that Gina might be getting her job back. There’s nothing set in stone at the moment, but the picture she’s tweeted to social media is giving a lot of fans hope that she might be headed back to the galactic playground to take on more villains and experience more adventures.