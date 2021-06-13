Cancel
'The Mandalorian' Season 3 Won't Premiere Until 2022

By Claire Epting
Star Wars fans waiting for the next season of The Mandalorian will have to hold out a while longer. According to Collider, the Disney+ series will not go into production until late 2021 or even early 2022. In the meantime, however, there’s plenty more Star Wars content headed to our television screens.

