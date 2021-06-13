Cancel
MLB

Gabriel Arias' hitting keys Columbus Clippers win over the Iowa Cubs

Previous game: Clippers 7, Cubs 1, Saturday at Iowa. Recap: Gabriel Arias went 3-for-4 with a home run in the Columbus' fifth win in six games. Connor Marabell also homered. The Clippers scored five runs in the second inning, keyed by Marabell's three-run homer. Arias homered in the third for a 6-1 lead. Iowa scored in the first on an RBI single by Taylor Gushue, but five Clippers pitchers shut the Cubs down the rest of the way. Iowa had four hits, none after the fifth inning.

