Jamestown, NY

Construction Complete on Northwest Arena Expansion Project

chautauquatoday.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleConstruction has been completed on a $4.5 million expansion of the Northwest Arena in Jamestown. The project that began in 2019 enhances the area's facilities and ushers in the next era of programming at the organizations, which will celebrate its 20th year in 2022. The expansion included relocation and reconfiguration of staff office space, improvements to the Erie News Now Café, the addition of a snack bar immediately outside the entrance to Plyler Entry Systems B Rink, a custom storage solution for the ice bumper car fleet, major construction to the Jamestown Mattress Arena Club, the addition of a professional catering prep kitchen, and a three-story, 15,000-square-foot addition. The contractor was E.E. Austin & Son of Erie, PA, which also has a location in Falconer. The architect was Clark Patterson Lee of Jamestown. Northwest Arena Board Co-President David Leathers says, "We are so very thankful for our main funding organizations, the Gebbie Foundation and the Ralph C. Wilson, Jr. Foundation. We are fortunate to have been able to design and construct this impressive building addition that will provide additional opportunities for arena programming, community service, support and outreach, and expanded collaboration with our neighbors from the National Comedy Center. Both the arena staff and board members are absolutely excited about the months and years ahead, as we begin to utilize this new addition and space."

