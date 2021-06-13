CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

Ke'Bryan Hayes starting on Sunday for Pittsburgh

By Sean Montiel
numberfire.com
 2021-06-13

Cover picture for the articlePittsburgh Pirates infielder Ke'Bryan Hayes is in the lineup Sunday in the team's game...

www.numberfire.com

Comments / 0

Related
FanSided

Fans at Fenway boo Red Sox after Kyle Schwarber’s awful defensive play (Video)

Boston Red Sox fans let Kyle Schwarber have it for letting a pop-up land on the infield, and he probably had it coming. If you let Schwarber play first base long enough, something like this was bound to happen. The Sox knew this when they acquired him from the Washington Nationals, and they sure as hell didn’t trade for him because of his defensive ability.
MLB
FanSided

Cardinals president gives explanation for shocking decision to fire Mike Shildt

Why was Cardinals manager Mike Shildt fired? Team president John Mozeliak offered up an explanation that won’t make fans feel any better. The St. Louis Cardinals unceremoniously fired manager Mike Shildt on Friday. This after a historic 17-game winning streak turned the team’s season around so significantly that it clinched a spot in the postseason.
MLB
New York Post

What Astros are doing now makes cheating scandal even sadder: Sherman

The biggest winner of the 2021 major league season is … the 2017 Houston Astros. Settle down. I have not come to exonerate or forgive the sign stealers. I would not argue with anyone who feels the players got off easy by not facing suspension, and the bans on, say, Alex Cora and A.J. Hinch should have been longer than one year considering their one-year expulsions came in the one year the major league season was 60 regular-season games.
MLB
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ke'bryan Hayes
Person
Adrian Houser
CBS Sports

Astros' Justin Verlander: Expected to get qualifying offer

Verlander (elbow) is expected to receive a qualifying offer from the Astros this offseason, Chandler Rome of the Houston Chronicle reports. Verlander could potentially have an interesting decision on his hands. If healthy, he'd almost certainly receive more than the qualifying offer, which was worth $18.9 million over one year last year. He'll enter next season as a 39-year-old coming off of Tommy John surgery, so it's much less clear what his value will be on the open market. If he rejects the offer and signs elsewhere, Houston will receive draft-pick compensation.
MLB
MLB

The latest Max Scherzer rumors

MLB.com is keeping track of all the latest news and rumors surrounding three-time Cy Young Award winner Max Scherzer, who can become a free agent this offseason. Scherzer labored in his National League Wild Card Game start against the Cardinals on Wednesday, walking three batters and throwing 94 pitches over 4 1/3 innings, but he limited St. Louis to one run and the Dodgers advanced on Chris Taylor's walk-off homer.
MLB
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Milwaukee Brewers#Fanduel
FanSided

This former Cardinals player could be St. Louis’ next manager

Former St. Louis Cardinals player Skip Schumaker appears to be a candidate for the managerial opening. The St. Louis Cardinals’ move to fire manager Mike Shildt stunned the industry. No one, and I mean absolutely no one, saw it coming. Yet within minutes of the news to announce the move, candidates to replace Shildt at the helm had already begun to surface.
MLB
Sporting News

Why did the Cardinals fire Mike Shildt? John Mozeliak offers reasoning for manager's stunning dismissal

Mike Shildt will have to find his Cardinal way to the unemployment line. On Thursday, the first stunner of the offseason came to pass when the Cardinals fired Shildt, handing him his walking papers after a 90-win season that featured a 17-game winning streak in the closing stages of the 2021 campaign. St. Louis president John Mozeliak would make the move official in a press conference.
MLB
MLB

Candidates for Cards skipper? Here are 5

ST. LOUIS -- Asked about the direction the Cardinals' organization will go after Mike Shildt was relieved of his managerial duties on Thursday, president of baseball John Mozeliak immediately pointed to “some quality internal candidates” who can lead St. Louis into its next phase. That tenor has carried throughout the organization’s lengthy and successful history.
MLB
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Milwaukee Brewers
MLB Teams
Pittsburgh Pirates
NewsBreak
MLB
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
FanSided

Cardinals News: St. Louis adds intriguing pitcher from Mariners

The St. Louis Cardinals have added Ljay Newsome, an intriguing right-hander off waivers from the Seattle Mariners. The offseason hasn’t even started yet and the St. Louis Cardinals are making roster additions, with their first move being an addition to bolster the depth of their pitching staff. On Friday, they claimed right-handed pitcher Ljay Newsome off waivers from the Seattle Mariners.
MLB
chatsports.com

Orioles' Trey Mancini Discusses June Cancer Scare: 'I Was Thinking the Worst'

Trey Mancini, Baltimore Orioles, Alternative Energies and Atomic Energy Commission, Dan Connolly. Baltimore Orioles first baseman Trey Mancini said he went through a scare in June after he received carcinoembryonic antigen (CEA) test results that suggested his colon cancer may have returned. Mancini, who sat out the 2020 season while...
MLB

Comments / 0

Community Policy