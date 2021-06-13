Cathie Wood, Bullish On SpaceX Partner Velo3D, Buys More SPFR Shares, Adds Vertex On Dip

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Lydall, Inc. (NYSE: LDL) 81.6% HIGHER; Unifrax, a leading global provider of high-performance specialty materials focused on thermal management, specialty filtration, battery materials, emission control and fire protection applications backed by Clearlake Capital Group, L.P. (Clearlake), today announced it has signed definitive agreements to acquire Lydall, Inc. (NYSE: LDL, Lydall or the Company), a leader in the design and production of specialty filtration materials and advanced material solutions. With its leading technologies and 23 manufacturing facilities around the world, Lydall is well positioned to capitalize on growth in clean air filtration and electric vehicle adoption, among many other attractive markets. Under the terms of the agreement, Lydall shareholders will receive $62.10 per share in cash for each share outstanding, implying a total enterprise value of approximately $1.3 billion.