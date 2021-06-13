Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Markets

Cathie Wood, Bullish On SpaceX Partner Velo3D, Buys More SPFR Shares, Adds Vertex On Dip

By Rachit Vats
Posted by 
Benzinga
Benzinga
 7 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Cathie Wood-led Ark Investment Management on Friday bought 25,000 shares, estimated to be worth about $250,000, in Jaws Spitfire Acquisition Corp (NYSE: SPFR), the blank-check firm that is set to take 3D printing company Velo3D public. Shares of the company closed down 0.3% to $10 on Friday. The Ark Autonomous...

www.benzinga.com
Benzinga

Benzinga

Detroit, MI
10K+
Followers
51K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Our mission is to connect the world with news, data and education that makes the path to financial prosperity easier for everyone, everyday.

 https://www.benzinga.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Elon Musk
Person
Serena Williams
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Spacex Partner Velo3d#Spfr#Ark Investment Management#Arkq#Tesla Inc Lrb#Tsla#Vld#Starwood Capital Group#Arkx#3d Printing Etf Lrb#Prnt#3d Systems Corp#Ddd#Vrtx#Barclays#Guardant Health Inc#Gh#Devices Inc Lrb
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
NYSE
News Break
SpaceX
News Break
Economy
News Break
Nasdaq
News Break
Markets
News Break
Tesla
Related
StocksPosted by
Benzinga

Jim Cramer Gives His Opinion On SoFi, GoodRx And More

On CNBC's "Mad Money Lightning Round," Jim Cramer said "he is a buyer of Anthony Noto," the CEO of SoFi Technologies Inc (NASDAQ: SOFI). They have been friends since 1995. Cramer likes Goodrx Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: GDRX) and the coupon business, but he is concerned because it is competing against Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN) in some way. He would stay away from the stock.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

6,447 Shares in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) Acquired by Principal Street Partners LLC

Principal Street Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 6,447 shares of the technology retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $740,000. Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. West Financial...
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Bp Plc Has $1.30 Million Stake in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Bp Plc lowered its stake in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) by 23.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,556 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 763 shares during the quarter. Bp Plc’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $1,297,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
StocksStreetInsider.com

Pre-Open Stock Movers 06/21: (LDL) (RAVN) (AEI) Higher; (MSTR) (RIOT) (COIN) Lower (more...)

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Lydall, Inc. (NYSE: LDL) 81.6% HIGHER; Unifrax, a leading global provider of high-performance specialty materials focused on thermal management, specialty filtration, battery materials, emission control and fire protection applications backed by Clearlake Capital Group, L.P. (Clearlake), today announced it has signed definitive agreements to acquire Lydall, Inc. (NYSE: LDL, Lydall or the Company), a leader in the design and production of specialty filtration materials and advanced material solutions. With its leading technologies and 23 manufacturing facilities around the world, Lydall is well positioned to capitalize on growth in clean air filtration and electric vehicle adoption, among many other attractive markets. Under the terms of the agreement, Lydall shareholders will receive $62.10 per share in cash for each share outstanding, implying a total enterprise value of approximately $1.3 billion.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

EZCORP, Inc. (NASDAQ:EZPW) Shares Acquired by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in EZCORP, Inc. (NASDAQ:EZPW) by 77.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,038 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 8,290 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in EZCORP were worth $95,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
StocksPosted by
Benzinga

10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Monday

SVB Leerink raised Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA) price target from $140 to $160. Natera shares fell 0.4% to close at $102.88 on Friday. HC Wainwright & Co. boosted Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) price target from $212 to $220. Jazz Pharmaceuticals shares fell 0.3% to close at $177.28 on Friday. Barclays cut...
Business101 WIXX

Daniel Loeb-backed SentinelOne eyes over $7 billion valuation in U.S. IPO

(Reuters) – Cybersecurity firm SentinelOne Inc, backed by billionaire investor Daniel Loeb’s hedge fund Third Point, is aiming for a valuation of over $7 billion in its U.S. initial public offering (IPO), according to a regulatory filing on Monday. SentinelOne, whose other investors include venture capital backers Tiger Global, Sequoia...
StocksPosted by
Benzinga

5 Stocks To Watch For June 21, 2021

Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN) will remain in focus with the company’s two-day Prime shopping event beginning today. Amazon Prime Day was first observed on July 15, 2015, in celebration of the company’s 20th anniversary. Amazon shares slipped 0.1% to settle at $3,486.90 on Friday.
StocksPosted by
Benzinga

Carter Worth And Mike Khouw's Bearish Trade On XLF

On CNBC's "Options Action," Carter Worth spoke about Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSE:XLF). The ETF has broken below its uptrend line recently and it looks to Worth like it is going back to its pre-pandemic highs, before the plunge. He's also concerned about XLF's relative performance versus the S&P 500. It has outperformed the market for only five to six months. The ETF is now underperforming the S&P 500 and Worth is a seller.
BusinessPosted by
Benzinga

ZIM And Alibaba Extend Commercial Partnership

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd (NYSE: ZIM) has announced the extension of a partnership agreement with Alibaba.com, a business unit of Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE: BABA). Both the companies have extended their cooperation agreement for two more years. The agreement, which initially enabled Alibaba.com sellers to book and purchase...
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Sells 1,176 Shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. trimmed its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) by 1.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 105,816 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,176 shares during the quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise were worth $1,666,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
StocksPosted by
Benzinga

Why Torchlight Stock Is Blazing Higher Today

Torchlight Energy Resources Inc (NASDAQ: TRCH) is trading significantly higher Monday morning after the company provided an update on its proposed business combination with Metamaterial Inc (OTC: MMATF). What Happened: The two companies announced an agreement to extend the date by which Torchlight and Metamaterial must close their business combination...
MarketsPosted by
Benzinga

Is Facebook's Stock About To Drop?

Shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) are sitting on an important support level. There’s a chance they stage some type of rebound, but if the support breaks, they could go into a steep decline. What To Know: Support is a large concentration of buyers who are looking to pay the same...