Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Jamestown, NY

Jamestown Woman Arrested in Stabbing Incident

chautauquatoday.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA Jamestown woman was arrested after city police were called to a reported stabbing Saturday evening. Officers responded to an address on the city's west side at about 9:45 PM and determined that 29-year-old Lee Perez allegedly forcibly stole money and intentionally stabbed a victim with a knife. Perez was taken into custody without incident and charged with 1st-degree robbery, 2nd-degree assault, and 4th-degree criminal mischief. Perez is being held in the Jamestown City Jail pending arraignment.

chautauquatoday.com
View All 2 Commentsarrow_down
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Jamestown, NY
Crime & Safety
City
Jamestown, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#West Side#Police
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Public Safety
Related
POTUSPosted by
Reuters

Iran's Raisi says foreign policy won't be limited by nuclear deal

DUBAI, June 21 (Reuters) - President-elect Ebrahim Raisi said on Monday Iran's foreign policy will not be limited by its 2015 nuclear agreement with world powers, holding his first news conference since winning Friday's election. Raisi, 60, a hardliner and strident critic of the West, will take over from pragmatist...
ShoppingPosted by
CBS News

Amazon Prime Day 2021: Discounts may not be as prime as you think

Amazon.com's two-day Prime Day event is June 21-22 this year, with other major retailers like Walmart elbowing in on the action with their own sales. But the summer discounts offered by Amazon and its competitors may not match the kind of door-busting sales that are typically available before the holidays, market researchers say.
GolfPosted by
CBS News

Jon Rahm wins U.S. Open, his first major championship

Two career-changing putts for Jon Rahm brought two trophies Sunday. He cradled his 3-month-old son, Kepa, as he walked off the 18th green at Torrey Pines on Father's Day. And then he collected the silver U.S. Open trophy after a performance filled with passion and absent of blunders that wiped out everyone else.
Oregon StatePosted by
NBC News

Suspect wanted for three killings in Oregon arrested in Wisconsin

A suspect wanted for a fatal shooting and other violent crimes in Oregon that left three people dead, including his father, turned himself to police in Wisconsin on Sunday, authorities said. Oen Evan Nicholson, 30, faces multiple counts of first-degree murder, attempted murder and other charges after an outburst of...