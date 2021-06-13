Jamestown Woman Arrested in Stabbing Incident
A Jamestown woman was arrested after city police were called to a reported stabbing Saturday evening. Officers responded to an address on the city's west side at about 9:45 PM and determined that 29-year-old Lee Perez allegedly forcibly stole money and intentionally stabbed a victim with a knife. Perez was taken into custody without incident and charged with 1st-degree robbery, 2nd-degree assault, and 4th-degree criminal mischief. Perez is being held in the Jamestown City Jail pending arraignment.chautauquatoday.com