After much delay, Drake's Certified Lover Boy is set to drop before the end of summer. During the rap titan's appearance on the Ultimate Rap League's N.O.M.E. XI battle rap event, the chart-topper shared some insight on when the anticipated LP will see the light of day. Asked if he'd be able to attend the upcoming Reed Dollaz versus Murda Mook battle, which will take place before the end of the summer, Drizzy replied, "Oh, yeah, I'll be there. My album will be out by then."