As of September 1st, 2021 no license will be required to carry a gun in Texas as Governor Greg Abbott signs the permitless carry into law. According to the Texas Legislature’s website, the bill, known as HB 1927, will allow anyone older than 21 to carry a gun without a permit or license in Texas if they’re not prohibited by state or federal law from possessing a gun. It also eliminates the requirement for firearms training to carry a gun in public.