Commissioners to meet Monday

Daily Sun FILE photo

A meeting of the Navarro County Commissioners Court will be held at 10 a.m. Monday, June 14 in the Commissioners Courtroom of the Navarro County Courthouse, 300 W. Third Ave.

Items on Monday's Commissioners Court agenda include:

• Consideration of Burn Ban

• Consideration of approving Tax Collection Report for May 2021, Mike Dowd

• Consideration of selecting Salary Grievance Committee and drawing names of the public who will serve

• Consideration of approving Chatfield Water Supply to Cross SE CR 0140 Pct. 2

• Consideration of approving a proclamation to declare the month of June “Elder Abuse Awareness Month”

• Executive Session pursuant to the Texas Government Code Section 551.087 to discuss Economic Development

• Consideration of action taken onExecutive Session pursuant to the Texas Government Code Section 551.087 to discuss Economic Development

• Executive Session pursuant to the Texas Government Code Section 551.0725 to discuss Contracts

• Consideration of action taken on Executive Session pursuant to the Texas Government Code Section 551.0725 to discuss Contracts

• Executive Session pursuant to the Texas Government Code Section 551.072 to discuss Real Estate

• Consideration of action taken on Executive Session pursuant to the Texas Government Code Section 551.072 to discuss Contracts