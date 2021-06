HAMILTON TOWNSHIP — The Group 3 state championship game at Bob DeMeo Field at Veterans Park between Ocean City and Pascack Valley took nearly four hours on Sunday afternoon in 90-plus degree heat and humidity. It took 14 innings. Three of the five pitchers used by both teams didn’t factor into the decision, and all three toss more than 80 pitches. The game began at 11 a.m. under bright, sunny skies after being rain delayed from Saturday night, and by 2 in the afternoon players, coaches, fans, reporters — everyone in attendance — was beginning to wilt in the summer heat.