Foster children need a voice and to be heard: Dylan McIntosh

Benchmark Family services would like to thank Girl Scout Troop 7108 for their generous donation of 24 birthday boxes, 10 birthday bags and 21 pieces of luggage. This donation will be used for the numerous foster children coming into care each and every day. Each of the birthday boxes were hand wrapped by a member of Troop 7108. Pictured are Regional Director of Benchmark Family Services, London Tiffany Farris, Intake Coordinator Denise Hamilton, TSS Supervisor Tommy Lanham, and Treatment Director Virginia Manning. Girl Scout Troop 7108 from London are Kara Bill, a 6th grade Girl Scout Cadette from South Laurel Middle School, in the khaki vest; Lydia Shrader, 5th grade Girl Scout Junior from Wyan-Pine Grove Elementary School, in the green sash; and Troop Leader Jessica Bill.