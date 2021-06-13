Cancel
Foster children need a voice and to be heard: Dylan McIntosh

By Guest columnist, cleveland.com
Cleveland.com
Cleveland.com
 7 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Guest columnist Dylan McIntosh spent 10 years in foster care. He “aged out” of the system at 18 years old. Back in January 2020, prior to the pandemic, Dylan shared his foster care experience with Gov. Mike DeWine’s Children’s Services Transformation Advisory Council. Think back to when you were 13...

Cleveland.com is the premier news, sports and entertainment media website in Ohio. We provide 24/7 news to inform, engage and entertain readers.

#Foster Children#Foster Care#Foster Parents#Foster Homes#Child Welfare#A Youth Ombudsman Office#A Youth Ombudsman#The General Assembly#House
Related
Times Daily

Children in foster care deserve a future

Alabamians have proven their resilience throughout the past year. As our state took precautions to reduce the spread of the coronavirus, we adjusted to changed surroundings, coped with being separated from loved ones, and faced growing uncertainty about the future. Support local journalism reporting on your community. * New Subscribers...
Kidsnetwerk24.com

Children in need: call 116

Child Protection Week which ran from 30 May to 6 June was marked last week by the non-profit organisation (NPO) Childline. To help mark this event, the organisation issued news of its brand new three digit toll-free number – 116. “This is easier for both children and adults to remember.
CharitiesWCPO

UnitedHealthcare: Helping Children in Need

Unfortunately, thousands of children struggle everyday maintaining something we take for granted: our health. This is the driving force behind UnitedHealthcare Children's Foundation, Inc.'s annual Steppin' Up for Kids event. We talked about how you can get involved and help children in need right now.
KidsAntelope Valley Press

Children need boundaries to be set, too

Dear Heloise: Children, especially young children, have rights, even though they are underage. I teach my kids they need to give their consent before an adult hugs them, ties their shoelaces, brushes their hair, talks to them about what’s going on in their lives, posts a picture of them online (that’s a big one.), enters their room, etc.
Kidsumn.edu

Oral health needs among youth with a history of foster care

According to estimates from the Children’s Bureau, an agency within the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, there were 673,000 children in or entering foster care in the United States in 2019. Data from the Minnesota Department of Human Services say that approximately 15,300 children experienced foster care in...
Kidscreatingafamily.org

Building the Framework for Adopted & Foster Children to Process the Hard Parts of Their Stories

When our kids come to us from complicated or painful backstories, we might feel anxious or overwhelmed to talk with the child about the hard parts of their story. However, avoiding or delaying these conversations leaves too much space for shame and blame to creep into their tender hearts. Similarly, sharing too much too soon can set foundational understandings of themselves awry.
Collier County, FLlifeinnaples.net

Friends of Foster Children Forever Changing the Foster Child Narrative

Nationally, 23,000 children will “age out” of foster care each year. Twenty percent of those children will instantly become homeless. Only one in two of these children will have gainful employment by age 24. Seven in 10 of the females who age out will be pregnant before age 21. Less than 3% of foster children who have aged out will graduate from college.
Family RelationshipsBakersfield Californian

COMMUNITY VOICES: Absentee dads, fatherless children

Many children today grow up without their biological father. I speak of those men who walked out on their children. This is an epidemic in society. Children need their mom and dad to teach them what dignity, respect and honor look like in their home. A man should never deny his own children the right to have their own biological dad.
Marion County, WVMetro News

Lawmakers explore challenges of helping almost 7,000 foster children

West Virginia still has 6,916 children in foster care. The system can be overwhelming, foster parents Andrew and Amanda Tennant told lawmakers today. The Marion County couple took a friend’s one-year-old child into their home that already included six additional children. The couple appeared over an internet streaming service to tell lawmakers about lack of communication from the state, inconsistent visit schedules and an unnecessary amount of bureaucracy.
Clinton County, OHwnewsj.com

Aiden ‘buddy’ to local foster children

On June 1 Aiden Poore made another donation of bookbags — 270 to be exact — along with blankets and water bottles. Aiden has continued his mission to ensure foster children have something to carry their belongings, and he made another stop at Clinton County Job and Family Services Child Protection to give his generous donation.
San Bernardino County, CAiecn.com

Children’s Fund fosters hope through community

The Children’s Fund has been around for 35 years, they continue to go strong and help build the foundation for children of San Bernardino County. The mission of the Children’s Fund is to give vulnerable children support, opportunity, and hope by breaking destructive cycles through community partnerships. The Children’s Fund...
KidsDaily Herald

Their Voice: Water safety important for children with special needs

Any time you work with large groups of youth you understand that it is hard to find activities that will suit them all. This is also true when you are planning activities for special needs summer camps. However, the one activity that seems to be a favorite for all is spending time in the water whether it be swimming pools, lakes, rivers or splash pads.
London, KYSentinel-Echo

Girl scouts donate to foster children service

Benchmark Family services would like to thank Girl Scout Troop 7108 for their generous donation of 24 birthday boxes, 10 birthday bags and 21 pieces of luggage. This donation will be used for the numerous foster children coming into care each and every day. Each of the birthday boxes were hand wrapped by a member of Troop 7108. Pictured are Regional Director of Benchmark Family Services, London Tiffany Farris, Intake Coordinator Denise Hamilton, TSS Supervisor Tommy Lanham, and Treatment Director Virginia Manning. Girl Scout Troop 7108 from London are Kara Bill, a 6th grade Girl Scout Cadette from South Laurel Middle School, in the khaki vest; Lydia Shrader, 5th grade Girl Scout Junior from Wyan-Pine Grove Elementary School, in the green sash; and Troop Leader Jessica Bill.
St. Louis Post-Dispatch

Letter: Article tackles our foster care needs and rural challenges

Regarding “Missouri foster parents get help from Legislature, but why are more children coming into state care?” (June 6): It is an eye-opener to the poverty and lack of health care and its effects in rural Missouri. As a senior adult who was born and grew up in Jefferson County, the son of a postal worker and an elementary school teacher, I’ve heard these horror stories before.