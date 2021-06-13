Tuipster. Find top tweets.

During an appearance on the Rasslin’ with Brandon F. Walker, Booker T commented how he feels Roman Reigns is the best guy in the wrestling business right now…. “I’ve said that for the last, maybe, three years easy. Roman is the best guy in the business. Just because he’s a guy that goes out and performs at a very, very high level. But everyone that works with Roman, they have their best match [with him]. They come up to another level. They may never have a match like that ever again. But when they’re in there with Roman, Roman goes out and does everything he needs to do from a professional’s perspective, from a general perspective, to make everything about the match and give the fans what they want. So, he’s my guy. He’s the number one guy in the business right now.”