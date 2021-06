COVID-19 ushered in the work from home (WFH) revolution. What was once a rarity among a select group is quickly redefining our future workforce. The new reality of work from home has been welcomed by most who find it has positively improved their quality of life. However, remote work has complicated some boundaries between work lives and personal lives. It has redefined how we work, how we communicate with our colleagues, the tools we use to work, times we spend working, and restructured our overall working environment and commute.