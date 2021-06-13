CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Starfield: 2022 Release Date Revealed, Xbox Exclusive Confirmed - E3 2021

By Matt T.M. Kim
IGN
 2021-06-13

Cover picture for the articleBethesda's next big game, Starfield, is coming exclusively to Xbox Series X|S and PC on November 11, 2022. The Washington Post leaked the Starfield trailer ahead of Xbox and Bethesda Showcase and Xbox confirmed that the trailer is both real and that Starfield will be exclusive to its platforms. Starfield opened...

