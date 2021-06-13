CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
England rewriting historic failings as Sterling, Phillips shine in Croatia win

By Chronicle Reporter
blackchronicle.com
 2021-06-13

Cover picture for the articleLONDON — Gareth Southgate is aiming to chip away at the historic tournament failings that have perennially undermined England’s chances and Sunday’s 1-0 win over Croatia at Wembley is another notable step along that path. The 50-year-old is steeped in Three Lions history, standing prominently in the lineage of...

blackchronicle.com

Comments / 0

