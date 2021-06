Tottenham Hotspur are in talks with Paulo Fonseca, a manager reportedly offered to Celtic in early May. Fonseca, the former boss at Shakhtar Donetsk, is verging on replacing José Mourinho in north London [Guardian]. Prior to the collapse of Eddie Howe’s move to Celtic, and the emergence of Ange Postecoglou as a favourite, Fonseca had been mentioned in reports. Duncan Castles, of the Transfer Window podcast, claimed that the ex-Roma manager had been “offered” to Spurs and Celtic by his agent.