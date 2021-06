ERIE — The Erie SeaWolves (19-10) notched their fourth series win of the season as they took down the Akron RubberDucks on Sunday afternoon at Canal Park by a 6-0 final. It was Erie’s second shutout win of the season and first since May 12 when the shut out the Ducks at UPMC Park 4-0. Andre Lipcius hit his first homer and had three runs batted in. Riley Greene was 2 for 4 and scored twice while catcher Jon Rosoff was 3 for 3.