Cyanide and Nacon’s Tour de France 2021 released worldwide in early June of this year. Fans of the real-life Tour de France, as well as gaming and cycling enthusiasts can grab their virtual bikes and head to the trails, and try to replicate what it’s like to take part in the grueling event. Tour de France 2021 has a bevy of gameplay modes, ranging from classic races, in which users take control of a particular team and/or rider, to the management-focused Pro Team mode. However, you might be wondering whether Tour de France 2021 has a career mode. It does, and here’s how to find it.