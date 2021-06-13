Landbox Price Hits $0.0326 on Exchanges (LAND)

Enjin Coin (CURRENCY:ENJ) traded down 28.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on June 22nd. One Enjin Coin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.80 or 0.00002722 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Enjin Coin has traded 42.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. Enjin Coin has a market capitalization of $667.54 million and $153.56 million worth of Enjin Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.