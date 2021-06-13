Cancel
Financial Reports

Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) to Announce $1.22 EPS

By Joseph McCarthy
theenterpriseleader.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAnalysts expect Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $1.22 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Ameris Bancorp’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.12 and the highest is $1.29. Ameris Bancorp posted earnings of $0.61 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 100%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th.

Zacks: Analysts Anticipate TripAdvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP) to Post -$0.06 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect TripAdvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP) to post ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for TripAdvisor’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.15) and the highest is $0.03. TripAdvisor posted earnings per share of ($0.76) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 92.1%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.
Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHEF)

The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHEF) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for The Chefs’ Warehouse in a note issued to investors on Thursday, June 17th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Slagle now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.24) per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($0.26). Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for The Chefs’ Warehouse’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($1.10) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.11) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.06 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.15 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.25 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.54 EPS.
FY2022 EPS Estimates for GasLog Partners LP (NYSE:GLOP) Lifted by Jefferies Financial Group

GasLog Partners LP (NYSE:GLOP) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group upped their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of GasLog Partners in a research report issued on Thursday, June 17th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Giveans now anticipates that the shipping company will earn $1.09 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.80. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock.
Clarus (NASDAQ:CLAR) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

According to Zacks, “Clarus Corporation engages in design, manufacture and marketing of outdoor equipment and apparel for climbing, mountaineering, backpacking, skiing and other outdoor recreation activities. Its brands include Black Diamond and PIEPS. Black Diamond Equipment is a manufacturer of active outdoor equipment and clothing for the climbing, skiing and mountain sports markets. PIEPS is a designer and marketer of avalanche beacons and snow safety products. Clarus Corporation, formerly known as Black Diamond Inc., is headquartered in Salt Lake City, UT. “
TFI International (NYSE:TFII) Research Coverage Started at Stifel Nicolaus

Several other brokerages have also commented on TFII. BMO Capital Markets lowered TFI International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $95.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on TFI International from $92.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on TFI International in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut TFI International from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, TD Securities increased their target price on TFI International from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. TFI International has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $92.93.
Prudential Financial Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB)

Prudential Financial Inc. cut its stake in Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) by 27.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 223,857 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 85,507 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. owned about 0.32% of Ameris Bancorp worth $11,754,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NARI) COO Sells $91,501.41 in Stock

Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NARI) COO Andrew Hykes sold 1,001 shares of Inari Medical stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.41, for a total value of $91,501.41. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 204,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,712,632.51. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.
Zacks: Analysts Expect Cassava Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAVA) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.11 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Cassava Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAVA) will post earnings per share of ($0.11) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Cassava Sciences’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.12) to ($0.10). Cassava Sciences reported earnings of ($0.05) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 120%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th.
RLI (NYSE:RLI) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

According to Zacks, “RLI Corp. is one of the industry’s most profitable property and casualty writers with an impressive record of underwriting profits. A strong local branch-office network, broad range of product offerings, focus on specialty insurance lines contribute to its profits. Underwriting discipline helps maintain combined ratios at favorable levels. Maintaining the combined ratio at favorable levels even in the toughest operating environment reflects superior underwriting discipline. Its decision to drop underperforming products from its property business also bodes well. Strong capital position provides financial flexibility to operating subsidiaries. Its shares have underperformed its industry in a year. However, exposure to catastrophe loss and escalating expenses concerns as it can put a strain on margin expansion. High leverage ratio concerns.”
-$0.20 EPS Expected for DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH) to post earnings per share of ($0.20) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for DoorDash’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.26) to ($0.10). The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th.
NETGEAR (NASDAQ:NTGR) Lifted to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

According to Zacks, “NETGEAR is well positioned to capitalize on technology inflections, create new categories and build recurring service revenues to drive future growth. Rising demand for connected home products, improved supply chain and accretive subscriber base are likely to bolster its momentum in 2021. It is confident of retaining a competitive edge in new product introductions, based on the Wi-Fi 6 standards. Solid work-from-home networking market, backed by a robust demand environment, is a major tailwind as well. However, the company operates in a rapidly evolving and fiercely competitive market, and expects competition to intensify on price. High technological obsolescence of product portfolio leads to lower return on capital. Its business is highly seasonal in nature, which leads to volatility in cash flow and reduces the predictability of earnings.”
Zacks: Brokerages Expect Sierra Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRRA) to Announce -$1.62 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages predict that Sierra Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRRA) will post ($1.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for Sierra Oncology’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($1.68) and the highest is ($1.56). Sierra Oncology posted earnings of ($1.58) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.5%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.
Provident Bancorp (NASDAQ:PVBC) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

According to Zacks, “Provident Bancorp, Inc. is a bank holding company of The Provident Bank. Its products and services consists of demand deposits, savings accounts, certificates of deposit, commercial checking, NOW, money market accounts, commercial real estate loans, multi-family residential real estate loans, commercial business loans, construction and land development loans, one-to four-family residential loans, home equity loans and lines of credit, consumer loans, debit cards and overdraft options. The company operates primarily in Amesbury and Newburyport, Massachusetts and Portsmouth, Exeter and Seabrook, New Hampshire. Provident Bancorp, Inc. is based in Amesbury, United States. “
Brokerages Set Poshmark, Inc. (NASDAQ:POSH) Price Target at $60.88

Shares of Poshmark, Inc. (NASDAQ:POSH) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $60.88.
$122.65 Million in Sales Expected for Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO) to report $122.65 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for Q2’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $122.06 million to $123.03 million. Q2 posted sales of $97.58 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 25.7%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.
Brokerages Expect DermTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:DMTK) to Announce -$0.54 EPS

Wall Street brokerages predict that DermTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:DMTK) will announce earnings of ($0.54) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for DermTech’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.55) to ($0.52). DermTech posted earnings of ($0.58) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 6.9%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.
PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.22 Per Share

Brokerages expect that PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS) will announce $0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for PagSeguro Digital’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.24 and the lowest is $0.19. PagSeguro Digital posted earnings per share of $0.18 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 22.2%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, August 26th.
Acadian Asset Management LLC Sells 670 Shares of Southern Missouri Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMBC)

Acadian Asset Management LLC decreased its position in Southern Missouri Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMBC) by 3.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,510 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 670 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned 0.19% of Southern Missouri Bancorp worth $691,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
10,420 Shares in loanDepot, Inc. (NYSE:LDI) Acquired by HighTower Advisors LLC

HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of loanDepot, Inc. (NYSE:LDI) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 10,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000. Shares of LDI opened at $12.95 on Monday. loanDepot, Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.05 and...
E Fund Management Co. Ltd. Takes $233,000 Position in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 1,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $233,000. Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of...