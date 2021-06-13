Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) to Announce $1.22 EPS
Analysts expect Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $1.22 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Ameris Bancorp’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.12 and the highest is $1.29. Ameris Bancorp posted earnings of $0.61 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 100%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th.theenterpriseleader.com