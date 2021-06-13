Cancel
Grimes & Company Inc. Buys 18,160 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

By Joseph McCarthy
theenterpriseleader.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGrimes & Company Inc. increased its stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 18.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 117,000 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,160 shares during the period. Grimes & Company Inc.’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $6,804,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

theenterpriseleader.com
Stocksbaseballnewssource.com

ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on ARCB. Vertical Research raised ArcBest from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on ArcBest from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Wolfe Research downgraded ArcBest from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Stephens increased their price objective on ArcBest from $60.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded ArcBest from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $83.00 to $71.00 in a report on Monday, June 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.15.
Stockstheenterpriseleader.com

Blair William & Co. IL Has $8.20 Million Stake in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT)

Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT) by 5.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,924 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,246 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Gartner were worth $8,201,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
StocksWKRB News

Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN) CFO Sells $2,199,125.00 in Stock

Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN) CFO Barry Zwarenstein sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.93, for a total value of $2,199,125.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 93,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,484,816.93. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Stocksamericanbankingnews.com

The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) Shares Sold by KCM Investment Advisors LLC

KCM Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) by 3.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 109,991 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,506 shares during the period. KCM Investment Advisors LLC owned 0.09% of The Clorox worth $21,215,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
Stockstechinvestornews.com

Moors & Cabot Inc. Takes Position in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 6,420 shares of the computer maker’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000. Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of HPQ. […]
Stocksmayfieldrecorder.com

Citigroup Downgrades Everest Re Group (NYSE:RE) to Neutral

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on RE. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Everest Re Group from $316.00 to $312.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Everest Re Group from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $262.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Everest Re Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their price target for the company from $245.00 to $305.00 in a research report on Sunday, March 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $272.22.
Stockstheenterpriseleader.com

Lido Advisors LLC Acquires 20,145 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Lido Advisors LLC grew its position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 25.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 100,551 shares of the cable giant’s stock after buying an additional 20,145 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $5,441,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
BusinessStreetInsider.com

Verizon (VZ) announces acquisition of precise positioning company, Senion

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Today, Verizon announced the acquisition of Senion, a global leader in location-responsive solutions. The developer of an indoor positioning platform, Senion's advanced machine-learning sensor fusion technology delivers sub-meter accuracy for precise positioning and navigation of indoor spaces.
Stocksadvfn.com

Verizon Buys Indoor Positioning Company Senion

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) Verizon Communications Inc. acquired Senion, which provides indoor positioning technology for places including offices and malls. Senion's workplace offerings have sought to "help companies improve productivity and reduce real-estate waste." During the pandemic it has emphasized safety-related features, such as tracking how many people are in an office and which rooms or zones are used most frequently.
BusinessPosted by
Benzinga

Verizon Communications Acquires Location Provider Senion For Undisclosed Sum

Verizon Communications Inc (NYSE: VZ) has acquired the location-responsive solutions provider, Senion. The financial terms of the transaction remain undisclosed. Senion's advanced machine-learning sensor fusion technology delivers sub-meter accuracy for precise positioning and navigation of indoor spaces. The acquisition expanded Verizon's location-based technology offerings, empowering companies to locate and understand...
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

Zacks: Analysts Expect Shaw Communications Inc. (NYSE:SJR) to Announce $0.28 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Shaw Communications Inc. (NYSE:SJR) (TSE:SJR.B) will report earnings per share of $0.28 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Shaw Communications’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.26 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.29. Shaw Communications posted earnings per share of $0.25 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 12%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, July 9th.
Stockstheenterpriseleader.com

Ergoteles LLC Buys Shares of 14,944 Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI)

Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in shares of Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 14,944 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $869,000. Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management...
Stockstechinvestornews.com

3,907 Shares in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Bought by Axiom Financial Strategies LLC

Axiom Financial Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 3,907 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000. A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds […]
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Short Interest in Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS) Expands By 18.1%

Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 11,550,000 shares, an increase of 18.1% from the May 13th total of 9,780,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,400,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.4 days. Approximately 7.5% of the shares of the company are sold short.
Stockstheenterpriseleader.com

AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Stock Holdings Boosted by Penserra Capital Management LLC

Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 29.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,213,835 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 277,054 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $36,741,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Stockstheenterpriseleader.com

Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. Buys 260,464 Shares of Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT)

Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT) by 70.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 628,965 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 260,464 shares during the quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc.’s holdings in Brinker International were worth $44,694,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Insider Buying: Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN) CEO Buys 160,000 Shares of Stock

Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN) CEO Dustin A. Moskovitz bought 160,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $47.10 per share, with a total value of $7,536,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 1,807,509 shares in the company, valued at $85,133,673.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.
Stockscom-unik.info

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSI) Director Farhad Nanji Buys 115,428 Shares

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSI) Director Farhad Nanji acquired 115,428 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $61.85 per share, with a total value of $7,139,221.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Stockstheenterpriseleader.com

Moors & Cabot Inc. Buys 524 Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its stake in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 4.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,837 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 524 shares during the quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in Target were worth $2,351,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.