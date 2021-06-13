Grimes & Company Inc. Buys 18,160 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)
Grimes & Company Inc. increased its stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 18.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 117,000 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,160 shares during the period. Grimes & Company Inc.’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $6,804,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.theenterpriseleader.com