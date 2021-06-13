Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Stocks

Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC Trims Holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

By Marion Hillson
theenterpriseleader.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleVan Hulzen Asset Management LLC cut its position in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 9.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 35,213 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 3,710 shares during the quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $2,254,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

theenterpriseleader.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Intc#Asset Management#Intel Co#Intc#Sec#Norges Bank#Baupost Group Llc Ma#Primecap Management Co#Toronto Dominion Bank#Needham Company Llc#Northland Securities#Truist Securities#Dz Bank#Worl
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Intel
News Break
Stocks
News Break
Economy
News Break
Nasdaq
News Break
Markets
News Break
Paris Saint-Germain F.C.
Related
Industrymayfieldrecorder.com

SPI Energy (NASDAQ:SPI) & Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) Head-To-Head Contrast

SPI Energy (NASDAQ:SPI) and Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, valuation and earnings. Profitability. This table compares SPI Energy and Intel’s net margins, return on...
Stocksbaseballnewssource.com

Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Skba Capital Management LLC

Skba Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG) by 5.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 158,690 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 9,056 shares during the period. Skba Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Koninklijke Philips were worth $9,050,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) PT Lowered to $54.00 at Jefferies Financial Group

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $80.00 price target on Intel and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Bank of America reissued a sell rating and set a $62.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Intel from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Intel from $70.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their price objective on Intel from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $62.68.
Stockstechinvestornews.com

Evoke Wealth LLC Has $937,000 Stock Position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Evoke Wealth LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 16.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 14,644 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 2,959 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $937,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. […]
Stockstechinvestornews.com

Howe & Rusling Inc. Has $663,000 Stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Howe & Rusling Inc. reduced its position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 8.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,359 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 899 shares during the period. Howe & Rusling Inc.’s […]
Stocksrivertonroll.com

Acadian Asset Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Eastern Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBC)

Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Eastern Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBC) by 98.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 96,424 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 47,824 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned about 0.05% of Eastern Bankshares worth $1,859,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
StocksWKRB News

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Increases Holdings in Encore Wire Co. (NASDAQ:WIRE)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Encore Wire Co. (NASDAQ:WIRE) by 14.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,281 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 806 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Encore Wire were worth $422,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Stocksrivertonroll.com

Pura Vida Investments LLC Trims Holdings in BioAtla, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCAB)

Pura Vida Investments LLC cut its holdings in shares of BioAtla, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCAB) by 88.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,995 shares of the company’s stock after selling 67,305 shares during the quarter. Pura Vida Investments LLC’s holdings in BioAtla were worth $457,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Stockstheenterpriseleader.com

Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Stock Holdings Trimmed by EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC

EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 0.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,776 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 217 shares during the period. Visa makes up 1.4% of EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest position. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $5,036,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Stockstechinvestornews.com

Acadian Asset Management LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Magnachip Semiconductor Co. (NYSE:MX)

Acadian Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in Magnachip Semiconductor Co. (NYSE:MX) by 59.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 129,258 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 193,087 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned about 0.28% of Magnachip […]
Stockstheenterpriseleader.com

Acadian Asset Management LLC Lowers Stake in American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT)

Acadian Asset Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) by 22.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,524 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 5,149 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $4,189,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Stockstechinvestornews.com

American Money Management LLC Makes New $214,000 Investment in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

American Money Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 3,350 shares of the chip maker’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000. A number of other institutional investors have also added to […]
Stockstechinvestornews.com

Johnson Financial Group LLC Buys Shares of 4,350 Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Johnson Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 4,350 shares of the chip maker’s stock, valued at approximately $278,000. Several other institutional investors […]
Financial Reportscom-unik.info

$1.06 Earnings Per Share Expected for Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) to post $1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Nine analysts have issued estimates for Intel’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.14 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.04. Intel reported earnings per share of $1.23 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 13.8%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd.
Marketstechinvestornews.com

Head to Head Analysis: Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) vs. Allegro MicroSystems (NASDAQ:ALGM)

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) and Allegro MicroSystems (NASDAQ:ALGM) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends and valuation. Profitability This table compares Intel and Allegro MicroSystems’ net margins, return on equity and return […]
Stockstechinvestornews.com

Connecticut Wealth Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Connecticut Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 2.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 11,467 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 333 shares during the quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Intel […]
Stockstechinvestornews.com

ON Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:ON) Stock Position Trimmed by Maytus Capital Management LLC

Maytus Capital Management LLC cut its position in ON Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:ON) by 6.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 210,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 15,000 shares during the quarter. ON Semiconductor comprises 2.9% of […]
Stockstechinvestornews.com

Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Shares Sold by Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC

Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC cut its stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 0.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,536 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 153 shares during the quarter. Microsoft comprises approximately 1.0% of Institutional […]