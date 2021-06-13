Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC Trims Holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)
Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC cut its position in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 9.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 35,213 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 3,710 shares during the quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $2,254,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.theenterpriseleader.com