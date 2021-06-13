Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC Trims Holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $80.00 price target on Intel and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Bank of America reissued a sell rating and set a $62.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Intel from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Intel from $70.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their price objective on Intel from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $62.68.