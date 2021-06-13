Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Markets

Jupiter (JUP) Trading Down 42.4% This Week

By Joseph McCarthy
theenterpriseleader.com
 9 days ago

Jupiter (CURRENCY:JUP) traded up 3.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on June 13th. Jupiter has a total market cap of $3.51 million and $1.44 million worth of Jupiter was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Jupiter coin can now be purchased for about $0.0277 or 0.00000075 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Jupiter has traded down 42.4% against the US dollar.

theenterpriseleader.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kusama
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Us Dollar#Jupiter#Jup#Usdt#Dot#Egoras#Egr#Ksm#Btcb#Kfx#Shib#Cryptocompare#Java#Bitcoin Or Ethereum#News Updates#Free Cryptobeat
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Bitcoin
News Break
Economy
News Break
Markets
News Break
Twitter
News Break
Ethereum
Related
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Metronome Trading Down 23.3% This Week (MET)

Metronome (CURRENCY:MET) traded 10.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on June 21st. In the last seven days, Metronome has traded 23.3% lower against the US dollar. Metronome has a total market cap of $31.56 million and $113,912.00 worth of Metronome was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Metronome coin can now be bought for $2.66 or 0.00008156 BTC on exchanges.
Marketsmodernreaders.com

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) Trading Down 23.2% This Week

Receive Access Ecosystem (CURRENCY:RAE) traded down 2.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on June 21st. During the last week, Receive Access Ecosystem has traded down 23.2% against the US dollar. One Receive Access Ecosystem coin can now be bought for about $1.15 or 0.00003599 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Receive Access Ecosystem has a total market capitalization of $6.63 million and $9,849.00 worth of Receive Access Ecosystem was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Marketstheenterpriseleader.com

Golem Trading Down 22.3% This Week (GLM)

Golem (CURRENCY:GLM) traded down 8.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on June 21st. One Golem coin can currently be purchased for $0.23 or 0.00000695 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Golem has traded 22.3% lower against the dollar. Golem has a market capitalization of $226.11 million and approximately $2.21 million worth of Golem was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Marketstickerreport.com

Lunyr (LUN) Trading Down 17.2% This Week

Lunyr (CURRENCY:LUN) traded down 14.6% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on June 21st. During the last seven days, Lunyr has traded down 17.2% against the dollar. One Lunyr coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.16 or 0.00000483 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Lunyr has a total market cap of $359,927.62 and $6,738.00 worth of Lunyr was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Stockstheenterpriseleader.com

EasyFi Trading Down 31.7% Over Last Week (EASY)

EasyFi (CURRENCY:EASY) traded 15% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on June 21st. Over the last week, EasyFi has traded 31.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. EasyFi has a market capitalization of $8.33 million and $720,785.00 worth of EasyFi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One EasyFi coin can now be bought for approximately $3.30 or 0.00010223 BTC on major exchanges.
Marketsmodernreaders.com

SwftCoin (SWFTC) Trading Down 12.8% This Week

SwftCoin (CURRENCY:SWFTC) traded 17.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on June 21st. One SwftCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0016 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, SwftCoin has traded 12.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. SwftCoin has a market cap of $6.25 million and $5.52 million worth of SwftCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Stocksbaseballnewssource.com

Primalbase Token Trading Down 64.2% This Week (PBT)

Primalbase Token (CURRENCY:PBT) traded down 40.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on June 19th. In the last seven days, Primalbase Token has traded 64.2% lower against the dollar. Primalbase Token has a total market capitalization of $1.01 million and approximately $335.00 worth of Primalbase Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Primalbase Token coin can currently be bought for about $805.88 or 0.02266079 BTC on popular exchanges.
Marketsmodernreaders.com

SAFE DEAL Trading Down 14.3% This Week (SFD)

SAFE DEAL (CURRENCY:SFD) traded 10% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on June 19th. During the last week, SAFE DEAL has traded 14.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One SAFE DEAL coin can now be bought for about $3.79 or 0.00010593 BTC on popular exchanges. SAFE DEAL has a market cap of $2.21 million and $164,832.00 worth of SAFE DEAL was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Stocksbaseballnewssource.com

Idle (IDLE) Trading Down 13.4% Over Last Week

Idle (CURRENCY:IDLE) traded down 3.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on June 19th. One Idle coin can currently be bought for $5.31 or 0.00014929 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Idle has a market capitalization of $10.23 million and approximately $101,314.00 worth of Idle was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Idle has traded 13.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Rotten (ROT) Trading Down 28.7% This Week

Rotten (CURRENCY:ROT) traded down 1.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on June 20th. One Rotten coin can currently be purchased for $0.0027 or 0.00000008 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Rotten has traded down 28.7% against the dollar. Rotten has a market cap of $241,168.76 and approximately $936.00 worth of Rotten was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Stockstickerreport.com

DSLA Protocol (DSLA) Trading Down 0.3% This Week

DSLA Protocol (CURRENCY:DSLA) traded 3.1% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on June 18th. Over the last seven days, DSLA Protocol has traded down 0.3% against the US dollar. One DSLA Protocol coin can now be purchased for $0.0064 or 0.00000018 BTC on exchanges. DSLA Protocol has a market capitalization of $42.07 million and approximately $327,222.00 worth of DSLA Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Stockstickerreport.com

keyTango Trading Down 8.3% This Week (TANGO)

KeyTango (CURRENCY:TANGO) traded up 6% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on June 19th. During the last seven days, keyTango has traded 8.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. keyTango has a total market capitalization of $443,166.80 and $30,258.00 worth of keyTango was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One keyTango coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.12 or 0.00000332 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.
Stocksbaseballnewssource.com

Ideaology (IDEA) Trading Down 10.8% Over Last Week

Ideaology (CURRENCY:IDEA) traded down 1.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on June 17th. Ideaology has a market capitalization of $2.53 million and $542,203.00 worth of Ideaology was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ideaology coin can currently be bought for $0.18 or 0.00000480 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Ideaology has traded 10.8% lower against the US dollar.
Marketswatchlistnews.com

SALT (SALT) Trading Down 12.5% This Week

SALT (CURRENCY:SALT) traded 8.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on June 17th. In the last week, SALT has traded 12.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. SALT has a market capitalization of $18.00 million and $21,199.00 worth of SALT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SALT coin can now be bought for approximately $0.22 or 0.00000593 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.
Stockstickerreport.com

Alpha Quark Token (AQT) Trading Down 37.3% This Week

Alpha Quark Token (CURRENCY:AQT) traded down 8.4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on June 17th. One Alpha Quark Token coin can now be purchased for $1.96 or 0.00005160 BTC on major exchanges. Alpha Quark Token has a total market cap of $29.30 million and approximately $203,434.00 worth of Alpha Quark Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Alpha Quark Token has traded down 37.3% against the US dollar.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

TOP (TOP) Trading Down 1.7% This Week

TOP (CURRENCY:TOP) traded down 1.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on June 17th. TOP has a market capitalization of $10.85 million and approximately $171,650.00 worth of TOP was traded on exchanges in the last day. One TOP coin can currently be bought for about $0.0020 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, TOP has traded down 1.7% against the U.S. dollar.
Marketsmodernreaders.com

Poseidon Network Trading Down 17.9% This Week (QQQ)

Poseidon Network (CURRENCY:QQQ) traded 11.6% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on June 17th. Poseidon Network has a total market capitalization of $46.36 million and approximately $189,659.00 worth of Poseidon Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Poseidon Network has traded 17.9% lower against the dollar. One Poseidon Network coin can now be bought for about $0.0210 or 0.00000056 BTC on major exchanges.
Marketstheenterpriseleader.com

BSC Station Trading Down 21.5% This Week (BSCS)

BSC Station (CURRENCY:BSCS) traded down 5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on June 18th. During the last week, BSC Station has traded down 21.5% against the US dollar. One BSC Station coin can now be purchased for $0.12 or 0.00000340 BTC on exchanges. BSC Station has a market cap of $4.59 million and $420,840.00 worth of BSC Station was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Marketsmodernreaders.com

WOWswap (WOW) Trading Down 34.2% Over Last Week

WOWswap (CURRENCY:WOW) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on June 16th. One WOWswap coin can currently be purchased for $5.20 or 0.00013439 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. WOWswap has a market capitalization of $1.62 million and $186,031.00 worth of WOWswap was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, WOWswap has traded down 34.2% against the dollar.
Marketsbaseballnewssource.com

Libertas Token Trading Down 9.1% This Week (LIBERTAS)

Libertas Token (CURRENCY:LIBERTAS) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on June 16th. During the last seven days, Libertas Token has traded 9.1% lower against the dollar. Libertas Token has a market cap of $1.06 million and $490.00 worth of Libertas Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Libertas Token coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0115 or 0.00000030 BTC on popular exchanges.