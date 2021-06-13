Jupiter (JUP) Trading Down 42.4% This Week

Jupiter (CURRENCY:JUP) traded up 3.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on June 13th. Jupiter has a total market cap of $3.51 million and $1.44 million worth of Jupiter was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Jupiter coin can now be purchased for about $0.0277 or 0.00000075 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Jupiter has traded down 42.4% against the US dollar.