WAX Hits Market Capitalization of $237.39 Million (WAXP)

Keep Network (CURRENCY:KEEP) traded down 25.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on June 21st. In the last seven days, Keep Network has traded down 41% against the US dollar. One Keep Network coin can now be bought for $0.31 or 0.00000931 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Keep Network has a total market capitalization of $163.41 million and approximately $35.46 million worth of Keep Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.