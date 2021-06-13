Cancel
WAX Hits Market Capitalization of $237.39 Million (WAXP)

By Jeanne O'Marion
theenterpriseleader.com
 9 days ago

WAX (CURRENCY:WAXP) traded up 2.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on June 13th. During the last week, WAX has traded 10.7% lower against the US dollar. One WAX coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.15 or 0.00000396 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. WAX has a total market cap of $237.39 million and approximately $1.99 million worth of WAX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

theenterpriseleader.com
